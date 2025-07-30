Indian thali gives you a wholesome experience. From the plethora of flavours to a variety of breads and sweets, the platter is a festival in itself. Agree? Don't know about you, but Bret Mueller, founder of California Burrito, agrees with us. Recently, he was spotted relishing North Karnataka cuisine. FYI: Mueller moved to Bengaluru in 2012 at the age of 22. Coming back to the video in which Mueller is enjoying Jolada Rotti meals in Basavanagudi.





As per Mueller, the plate full of fresh vegetables is “incredible.” In the video, he can he heard saying, “I first came here in 2014 on the recommendation of my chartered accountant. I was new to the city back then. The experience stuck with me. This plate is full of fresh vegetables, crispy salads, and vibrant flavours. The butter melting over the Jowar rotti is incredible, especially when paired with the eggplant curry.” Mueller added that he visits Basavanagudi especially for the Jolada Rotti meals.

“There are several places across Bengaluru serving similar food, but this one hits differently. It's the best. After eating a meal like this, hitting the gym is out of the question.”





Mueller gave full marks to the buttermilk paired with the thali. “We don't usually get this kind of variety in thalis, especially this many vegetables. It's healthy, filling, and flavorful,” he noted.

The video became an instant hit on social media.





A user said, “This guy became a complete Indian - the hand gestures, the head bob, the English phrasing (very Bangalorean on few times), eating with hand. Great guy and built a great brand with California Burrito.”





Another added, “Jolada Rotti will be nxt Kholapuri Chappal. They just steal, label & sell.” For those who don't know, Jolada or Jowar rotti is made with sorghum flour. Recipes here.





“Bro has had too much Indian food, that he has even acquired the ubiquitous Indian head bob,” a comment read.





“Buttermilk is definitely an acquired taste for a foreigner. He is Indianised now!! not just Bengalurian,” someone said.





What do you have to say about it?