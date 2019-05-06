Ketogenic Diet Offers Solution To Obesity Problem In Armed Forces: Study

The high-fat low carb ketogenic diet has been gaining popularity around the world. The diet that was invented to help deal with symptoms of epileptic seizures is now being marketed as a possible quick weight loss solution for millions of people around the world. Although scientific community seems to be divided on whether or not the diet is healthy for the body or not, there is definitely a growing market for keto-friendly foods and drinks. A new study has now said that ketogenic diet may help the armed forces tackle the problem of obesity. The American study comes against the backdrop of an ever-growing interest in the claimed benefits and impacts of the diet that promises to make your lose weight fast and also curb hunger pangs.





The study was conducted by researchers at the Ohio State University and a report on the same titled, "Extended Ketogenic Diet and Physical Training Intervention in Military Personnel" was published in the journal Military Medicine. An article appearing on the University website stated that obesity is "an ongoing challenge" in the U.S. military, both in terms of recruitment and keeping soldiers fit. The study was conducted with the participation of 29 people, 15 of whom were asked to follow the ketogenic diet for three months and the rest of the 14 were asked to stick to their normal diet for the same period. Those who followed the ketogenic diet were reported to have lost almost 17 pounds (7.7 Kg) of weight and these participants were also able to maintain ketosis for a total of 12 weeks, with the help of counselors.

Researchers also reported a 48 per cent improvement in insulin sensitivity in the keto dieters, indicating lowered risk of diabetes in these participants. In comparison, participants who followed diets that contained at least 40 per cent carbohydrates, none of these changes were observed. Senior author Jeff Volek said, "We showed that a group of people with military affiliation could accept a ketogenic diet and successfully lose weight, including visceral adipose tissue, a type of fat strongly associated with chronic disease. This could be the first step toward a bigger study looking at the potential benefits of ketogenic eating in the armed forces."





He further added by saying, "The military has called obesity a national security crisis. One of the potential benefits of this diet in the military is that you can lose weight without having to count calories, which could be difficult in training or while on active duty. In this study, they ate as much as they wanted they just ate differently."







