Soha Ali Khan often treats her Instagram followers to glimpses of her foodie adventures. But she's equally focused on staying fit and eating well in order to maintain a balance. One of Soha's recent food updates featured not a drool-worthy indulgence, but a useful health tip. She posted a reel of herself making nutritious juice from scratch. She revealed that she starts her day with this drink. It seems to have worked wonders for her. In the video, Soha is seen peeling a white pumpkin (also known as petha or ash gourd).





She chops the ash gourd into small pieces and transfers them into a long metal container. She pours some water on top and then uses a hand blender to mix it with the ash gourd. She strains the resulting liquid until she gets a clear juice. She adds lemon juice and what looks to be salt to it. And that's all. Soha gives her white pumpkin elixir a stir and then enjoys its goodness!





In the caption, Soha wrote, "Self-love is hugely important! I have been drinking white pumpkin juice (ash gourd) every morning on an empty stomach for the past three months. It's detoxifying, cooling and great for my gut." She also provided one important instruction - she advised people to taste a small piece of the ash gourd before they get started on juicing it. If it tastes bitter, Soha says you must not consume it. The entire gourd must be discarded if you detect bitterness. "Use only fresh, ripe, and non-bitter ash gourd from trusted sources," she concluded.







Like Soha Ali Khan, are you also wondering if you should add ash gourd juice to your daily diet? Here are some of the key health benefits of drinking ash gourd juice that you should know about:





1. Keeps You Hydrated: Thanks to its high water content, ash gourd juice is a natural way to beat dehydration.





2. Supports Weight Loss: Low in calories and rich in fibre, this healthy juice keeps you full longer and curbs overeating.





3. Aids Digestion: Ash gourd juice soothes the stomach. It has the potential to help with issues like indigestion and constipation. It cleanses the body and reduces water retention.





4. Boosts Skin Health: Packed with antioxidants and vitamins, it helps fight ageing and promotes a glowing complexion.





5. Regulates Blood Pressure: The potassium content of ash gourd juice supports heart health and helps manage blood pressure levels.





6. Improves Immunity and Reduces Stress: Rich in essential nutrients and vitamins like B2, this juice strengthens immunity. Drinking this nourishing juice can also have a calming effect on the nervous system.





Not just Soha Ali Khan, Mira Kapoor also swears by ash gourd juice. So, are you tempted to try it now?