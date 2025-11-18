On my recent visit to the hills of Uttarakhand, I discovered a chicken curry that instantly became my favourite. It was something so humble yet deeply soulful, so simple yet bursting with flavour. In the Kumaon region, where meals are rooted in rustic traditions and hyperlocal produce, Kumaoni Chicken win my heart. Unlike the rich, indulgent curries we often associate with North India, this one leans towards minimalism, relying on natural aromatics, slow cooking, and the pure freshness of hill-grown herbs and spices. What you get is a dish that feels wholesome, comforting, and wonderfully light on the stomach. It is the kind of curry you finish without guilt and crave again the next day.





What Makes Kumaoni Chicken So Special?

Kumaoni cuisine is shaped by the mountains- fresh mountain water, clean air, and ingredients that grow abundantly in the region. What sets Kumaoni Chicken apart is its reliance on everyday pantry staples used with surprising finesse. Instead of heavy cream or butter, the curry is built on a foundation of onions, garlic, and ginger, slow-cooked until they almost melt into the gravy.

But the real magic lies in the tempering of whole spices. Fenugreek seeds, coriander seeds, cumin, bay leaves, and black pepper are roasted lightly before being added to the chicken. This technique enhances aroma while keeping the curry light and easy to digest. The result is a dish that tastes earthy, grounded, and fresh- just like the hills.

Kumaoni Chicken - Light on the Stomach, Big on Flavour

Many Indian chicken curries rely on rich dairy bases. Kumaoni Chicken (also called pahadi chicken) is different: it allows the chicken itself to shine. The gravy is thinner, broth-like and uncluttered, making it incredibly easy on digestion. The slow simmering process keeps the chicken tender while allowing the spices to seep in naturally. It is the kind of meal you can enjoy at lunch and still feel energised enough to explore the hills afterwards.





The authenticity of this dish comes from its method:

Slow Cooking: Traditionally prepared on a wood fire for deeper flavour.

Minimal Oil: Makes the curry light and homely.

Whole Spices: Add depth without making it heavy.

Local Herbs: Optional jakhya gives a nutty crackle unique to Uttarakhand.

Kumaon chicken is easy to make at home.

How To Make Pahadi Chicken Curry I Kumaoni Chicken Recipe

Ingredients:





For the curry:

750 g chicken (preferably bone-in)

2 medium onions, finely chopped

1 tbsp ginger paste

1 tbsp garlic paste

2–3 green chillies, slit

1 tsp turmeric

1 tbsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chilli powder (preferably Kumaoni)

Salt to taste

2–3 tbsp mustard/mountain mustard oil

2 cups hot water

Whole spices (crucial for flavour):

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp fenugreek seeds

1 tsp black peppercorns

2 bay leaves

1 tsp coriander seeds

Optional: ½ tsp jakhya (Uttarakhand's tempering seed)

For garnish: Fresh coriander leaves

Method:

Heat the oil in a pan. Add cumin, fenugreek, black peppercorns, coriander seeds and bay leaves. Roast until aromatic but not burnt. Add the chopped onions and cook on medium heat until golden and soft. Add ginger and garlic paste. Sauté until the raw smell disappears. Mix in turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder and cook for 1–2 minutes. Add the chicken pieces and sauté well, coating them with the masala. Let it sear for 8–10 minutes. Add salt, green chillies and keep cooking until the chicken releases its juices. Pour in hot water, mix, and let it simmer covered for 20–25 minutes until the chicken is tender and the flavours blend beautifully. If using jakhya, heat 1 tsp oil, add jakhya until it crackles, and pour this tempering over the curry. Garnish with coriander and serve hot.

How to Serve Kumaoni Chicken

This mild, fragrant curry is best enjoyed with:

Steamed rice

Mandua roti (finger millet bread)

Bajra roti

Light jeera rice

Try this amazing chicken curry recipe today!