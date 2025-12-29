When it comes to healthy eating and weight management, protein and fibre-rich foods often come to the fore, and for good reason. Two popular options in Indian diets are sprouts and boiled chana. Both are nutrient-dense, provide plant-based protein and are versatile in salads, chaats and everyday meals. Yet they differ when it comes to digestion and satiety, which can influence how effective they feel when you are trying to lose weight. Rather than declaring one the undisputed winner, it helps to understand how each works in the body, especially if your goal is sustainable weight loss combined with overall gut comfort. Here's a simple breakdown for you if you are trying to lose weight without much hassle.





Sprouts For Weight Loss | Are Sprouts Good For Weight Loss?

Sprouts are young, germinated legumes or pulses that are low in calories but high in fibre, vitamins and enzymes. Nutritionist Sheela Sehrawat from the Diet Clinic in New Delhi explains, "Sprouting increases the nutritive value of the ingredients and provides better digestion. Further, it provides antioxidants and increases the activity of chlorophyll, which helps in detoxifying your body by boosting the oxygen levels in the body."

Sprouts give a sense of fullness with fewer calories, which can naturally help reduce overall food intake.

Lower Calories

Sprouts are naturally low in calories but high in protein and fibre. As per the official website of the USDA, one cup (202 grams) of sprouts can give you 14.2 grams of protein and 15.4 grams of fibre.

High Fibre

Since it is packed with fibre, eating sprouts helps with satiety and supports regular bowel movements, which is useful for weight management.

Protein And Enzymes

Sprouts contain accessible plant-based protein and enzymes that may aid digestion.

Tip: As per nutritionist Amita Gadre, raw sprouts may seem like the obvious choice but think again. Nutritionist Amita Gadre recommends steaming or lightly cooking them. Raw sprouts can cause bloating in most people, so cooking is a safe bet to enjoy their benefits without the discomfort.

Best Time To Eat Sprouts

Morning: Ideal for breakfast or mid-morning snack; boosts metabolism and provides energy for the day.

Pre-Workout: Light, protein-rich option that fuels exercise without feeling heavy.

Avoid Late Night: Raw sprouts can cause bloating; better earlier in the day.

Boiled Chana For Weight Loss | Can Boiled Chana Help With Fat Loss

Boiled chana (chickpeas) is a whole legume cooked until soft. It offers a balance of protein, fibre and slow-digesting carbohydrates, which helps keep hunger at bay for longer periods. Because chana digests slowly, it provides a sustained release of energy that can reduce snacking between meals, which is a key factor in weight control.

High In Protein

According to Ayurveda expert, Dr Ashutosh Gautam, "Chana, with the outer shell, can provide you a good amount of fibre and protein, which are known to keep you fuller for longer as they take time to digest. It is a perfect snack for weight loss as it helps to reduce overall calorie intake by a person." The official website of the USDA notes, a 100-gram portion of boiled chana contains 9 grams of protein, 8 grams of dietary fibre and 2.6 grams of healthy fats.

Fibre keeps you full

Since it is high in fibre content, it helps slow digestion and curb cravings.

Low glycaemic effect

Chana releases glucose slowly into the bloodstream, helping manage post-meal hunger. In fact, as per the journal The Nutritional Value and Health Benefits of Chickpeas and Hummus, published under Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute, “diets high in fibre, low in energy density and glycemic load, and moderate in protein are thought to be particularly important for weight control.”

Tip: Soaking and boiling chana thoroughly makes it gentler on digestion and easier to pair with salads or tikkis for a balanced meal.

Best Time To Eat Boiled Chana

Midday or Lunch: Great as part of a meal for sustained energy and satiety.

Evening Snack: Helps curb cravings and prevents overeating at dinner.

Post-Workout: High protein makes it suitable for muscle recovery.

Verdict: Sprouts vs Boiled Chana: Which Is Better For Weight Loss?

Both sprouts and boiled chana are excellent choices if you want to lose weight. They both support fat loss but in slightly different ways:





> Sprouts are excellent for low-calorie, light meals and quick snacks that keep you full.





> Boiled chana is ideal for satisfying, protein-rich meals that support longer satiety.





For many people, rotating both through the week, like having sprouts for lighter meals and chana for more substantial ones, works better than choosing one over the other. So, to get the best of both worlds, it is best to include both in your diet to reap maximum benefits.

How To Make Sprouts Chaat

Although you can make a number of recipes using sprouts, the best way to enjoy them is in chaat form. Here is how you can make a delicious sprouts chaat at home:





Ingredients: Mixed sprouts (moong, chana), chopped onion, tomato, cucumber, green chilli, coriander, lemon juice, salt, chaat masala.

Method:

Rinse and boil sprouts lightly (optional for easier digestion).

Mix with chopped veggies.

Add lemon juice, salt, and chaat masala.

Garnish with coriander and serve fresh.

How To Make Boiled Chana Chaat

If you are looking for a fuss-free way to add boiled chana to your diet, here's an easy chaat recipe to try at home:





Ingredients: Boiled chana, onion, tomato, green chilli, coriander, lemon juice, salt, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala.





Method:

Boil soaked chana until soft.

Mix with chopped onion, tomato, and chilli.

Add lemon juice, salt, cumin powder, and chaat masala.

Garnish with coriander; serve warm or at room temperature.

So, choose sprouts or boiled chana as per your diet and lose weight in the most hassle-free and healthy way!





