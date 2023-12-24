A chicken curry is one of those dishes that provides instant comfort. Ask any chicken lover, and they'll tell you a gazillion reasons why they love it. You can make it as simple or as indulgent as you wish- the sky's the limit when it comes to experimenting with chicken curries. Butter chicken, chicken korma, chicken Chettinad, and chicken Kolhapuri are some of the most popular ones out there. There's no doubt that they taste incredible; however, there are times when we feel like having something out of the box. If you're in a similar mood, we have the right recipe for you. Let's introduce you to a mouth-watering chicken curry recipe hailing from the state of Andhra Pradesh. This unique dish is something that every chicken lover should try ASAP! Check out the recipe below:

What Is Gongura Chicken Curry?

Gongura chicken curry is unlike any other type of chicken curry. To make it, gongura (sorrel) leaves are ground to a smooth paste and then cooked along with the chicken and various other spices. It is packed with flavour and has a distinct sour taste that sets it apart from other chicken curries. It is slightly spicy in flavour, but you can adjust the number of green chillies as per your personal taste preference. This chicken curry is sure to take your taste buds by surprise. Pair it with roti, naan, or steamed rice and enjoy it for your next lunch or dinner meal.

Photo Credit: iStock



Gongura Chicken Curry Recipe | How To Make Gongura Chicken Curry

Start by washing the gongura leaves nicely. Transfer them to a pan and cook with green chillies, salt, and a bit of water for about 4 to 5 minutes. Allow it to cool, then grind them to a smooth paste. Now, heat some oil in a kadhai set on a low-medium flame. Add chopped onions and saute until golden brown in colour. Add haldi, coriander powder, jeera, and ginger-garlic paste and fry for a few seconds. Next, add the chicken pieces with red chilli powder and salt. Give it a nice mix, and then cover the kadhai with a lid. Allow it to simmer for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the chicken pieces become soft. You can add some more water at this stage if needed. Once done, add the prepared gongura paste and let it simmer again for a minute or two. Mix well and sprinkle with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot and enjoy! Your gongura chicken curry is ready to be relished.

Try this delicious recipe at home and let us know how you liked its taste.