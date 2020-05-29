Lockdown Cooking: Amp Up A Simple Egg Curry With This DHABA Restaurant Special Recipe

Somdatta Saha | Updated: May 29, 2020 16:16 IST
There's no doubt about the fact that a simple egg curry can save the day and make your meal appetising when you are almost running out of groceries. It is tasty, quick and easy to prepare. But how will you feel if we share some secrets that can make it taste like a restaurant food? Yes, here we bring you the egg curry recipe by North Indian-Special restaurant Dhaba that can spruce up the dish. Let's find out what Chef Ravi Saxena has to share.
Also Read: Bored With Boiled Egg? Try This Super Easy Boiled Egg Keema
There are several ways to make an egg curry. Some people add tomatoes to the gravy, some people add yogurt, while several other people add just onions to it. This might be confusing for you, especially if you are a novice chef. This egg curry recipe is a solution to that! Try this Dhaba special recipe out and let us know your feedback.
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 35 minutes
Serves: 3
Ingredients:
Boiled eggs- 3
Refined oil- 1/4 cup
Red chili powder- 2 tsp
Ginger-garlic paste- 1 tbsp
Green chilies- 4 (chopped)
Tomato puree- 1/2cup
Turmeric powder- 1 tsp
Coriander powder- 1 tsp
Cumin powder- 1 tsp
Yogurt- 1/2 cup
Salt- to taste
Coriander- 1 tbsp (chopped)
Method:
In a pan, shallow fry 3 boiled eggs with little oil, turmeric and red chili powder.
Separately, heat oil in another pan. Add ginger garlic paste, green chilies and tomato puree to it. Cook it well till oil separates.
Now, add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder and cumin powder to it. Pour some water and mix it well.
To this, add yogurt and chopped coriander. Cook it for few minutes.
Now, add the eggs to this gravy and simmer it for 3-5 minutes.
Garnish the dish with some chopped coriander and slices of tomato and ginger.
Serve with steamed rice and enjoy!
About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.