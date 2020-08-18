Viral Tweet Asks Users To Pair Plain Rice With Just Two Things. What Would You Pick?

Highlights Plain rice can make for a great accompaniment with multiple dishes

A Twitter thread discussed this very subject of what to pair with rice

The thread went viral on the micro-blogging website

There's something about a simple plain rice which makes it comforting and delicious with every bite. Rice is also a wholesome and filling meal which satiates us every time. The ubiquitous grain is had in different forms and varieties across the country, and even across the globe. While some people prefer their rice with a simple home-cooked dal, others like to pair it with an elaborate dish such as chicken curry. A recent tweet asked users about their favourite choice of accompaniment with plain rice - and the discussion went viral on the micro-blogging website. Take a look at the original tweet:





You can only add 2 things to this plate of simple rice



-Name them pic.twitter.com/n7BE1ABPHM



— Ali Qasim (@aliqasim) August 17, 2020

(Also Read: Steel Plates Or Fancy Tableware? Twitter Users Discuss What Works Best)





The tweet was posted by user @aliqasim, and it went viral getting over 31.6k retweets and comments and 6.4k likes. He asked users to choose two things to pair with a plate of simple rice, and the intriguing question got many users to pour in their responses.

Since many of the reactions to the tweet had 'Ghee' as an accompaniment with plain rice, it soon got the term 'Ghee' up on Twitter trends in India. Other users chose to pair plain rice with curries, lentils, fried eggs or lots of vegetables. Take a look at some of the delicious responses.





Indian lamb curry with curd to cool it down, simple and delicious pic.twitter.com/BmrcLMS4HI



— Albert Anthony (@awsagile) August 18, 2020

chicken & teriyaki sauce



scrambled egg & onion



seaweed & smoked salmon



red beans & sausage



soy sauce & tofu



... there's so many great things to make with rice and two more ingredients!



— ???? Mx. Code Diva ???? (@mxcodediva) August 18, 2020

I am from Andhra Pradesh and my choice would be these two; pic.twitter.com/JynfyRG28S



— Venky S Pinnamaneni (@venkyorg) August 17, 2020

The best delicious lazy lunch , two fried Sunny side up eggs . pic.twitter.com/BcbWbuworp



— Jose Fdo Cuartas (@JoseFCuartas) August 17, 2020

Piping hot tomato garlic rasam and crispy aloo fry ❤️❤️???? pic.twitter.com/CQHy27N4D0



— The Reds Family (@gunjangovani) August 18, 2020

Andhra pappu (Dal)... Ghee with mango/tomato pickle.. you will surely ask for one more plate of rice !! ????♥️???? pic.twitter.com/xgbqfRtosf



— Jeevan Reddy ???? (@reddy_jeev) August 17, 2020

Kadhi and ghee or ghee podi



— aman sharma (@amandalotia) August 18, 2020

Let me sum up what every Indian below has said - Dal & pickle (mango - duh)



— Shama Hyder (@Shama) August 18, 2020

(Also Read: Twitterati Want This Burger Bun To 'Drop Skincare Routine', Thread Will Leave You In Splits)





There would be countless other dishes that people across the globe could make to go with plain rice. The viral Twitter post only encapsulated some of them. Even so, we surely got drooling by looking at these delicious responses and the mouthwatering twitter thread!





Which is your favourite dish to go with plain rice? Tell us in the comments below.







