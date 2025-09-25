Navratri celebrations are in full swing, and the energy is electric. While fasting can be a great way to detox and rejuvenate, it's common to feel drained and lethargic. Sabudana tikki is a popular option for many during this time, and for good reason - it's easy to make, delicious and can be ordered through online food delivery applications. But now, you can take this classic snack to the next level with a protein-packed twist! By adding a boost of protein to this traditional recipe, you can stay energised and nourished throughout the festivities. This Navratri, get your protein fix with these delicious high-protein sabudana tikkis. The recipe was shared by the Instagram page @lakshya__singh.

Also Read: Navratri 2025: 7 Quick Sabudana Snacks To Keep You Full And Energised

Photo Credit: iStock

What Makes Sabudana Tikkis A Must-Try?

Sabudana tikkis are a must-try due to their unique blend of flavours and textures, making them a perfect snack for any occasion. What's more, this recipe is high in protein thanks to the addition of paneer, and is pan-fried to perfection, offering a crispy exterior and a tender interior. They're especially popular during fasting periods like Navratri.

Is Sabudana Tikki Healthy?

Sabudana tikki can be a relatively healthy snack option, rich in carbohydrates and fibre from tapioca pearls, and potassium from potatoes. When made with healthy ingredients and cooking methods, it provides a good mix of nutrients. However, deep-frying can add extra calories. A protein-packed version can make it a more balanced snack. Overall, it's a nutritious option when prepared thoughtfully.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

Can You Bake Or Air Fry Sabudana Tikkis Instead Of Pan-Frying Them?

If you want to omit oil completely, you can bake or air fry sabudana tikkis as a healthier alternative to pan-frying. To bake, preheat your oven to 190 degrees C and bake for 15-20 minutes, flipping halfway. For air frying, cook at the same temperature for 5-7 minutes, shaking occasionally.

What To Serve With Sabudana Tikki?

Sabudana tikki can be served with a variety of accompaniments. For a tangy and sweet contrast, try pairing it with green chutney or tamarind chutney. Alternatively, you can serve it with yoghurt or raita to cool down the flavours. Additionally, it can be enjoyed as a standalone snack or appetiser, making it perfect for festivals or gatherings.

How To Make High-Protein Sabudana Tikki | Sabudana Tikki Recipe

Step 1: Mix The Ingredients

In a bowl, combine sabudana, grated paneer, peanuts, coriander leaves, salt, Maggi masala, red chilli powder and boiled potato. Mix well to ensure everything is evenly coated with the spices.

Step 2: Shape The Tikkis

Take a small portion of the mixture and shape it into a small tikki using your palms. Repeat the process with the remaining mixture.

Step 3: Pan-Fry The Tikkis

Heat a non-stick pan over low to medium flame. Place the tikkis on the pan and pan-fry until they turn golden brown and crispy. Drizzle a bit of ghee while they cook to enhance the flavour.

Step 4: Serve And Enjoy

Your high-protein sabudana tikkis are now ready to be served! Serve them hot and enjoy the crispy exterior and flavourful interior.

Watch the full recipe video below:

How To Ensure Sabudana Tikki Turns Out Crispy?

To ensure sabudana tikki turns out crispy, make sure to:

Use the right ratio of sabudana to potatoes, so the mixture doesn't become too sticky.

Pan-fry the tikkis over low to medium heat, allowing them to cook slowly and evenly.

Drizzle a bit of ghee or oil while cooking to enhance crispiness.

Don't overcrowd the pan, cook the tikkis in batches if needed.

Also Read: 6 Healthy Alternatives To Sabudana You Will Want In Your Navratri Thali





Elevate your Navratri fasting experience with this protein-packed sabudana tikki! You can easily make it at home or order similar varieties from an online food delivery app - either way, it's a delicious and nutritious addition to your fasting diet.

Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.