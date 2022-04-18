If you are a Delhiite or are travelling to Delhi, then there is one thing for sure, you simply can't get enough of the food served here. The buttery spicy chola bhaturas, crisp vadas, dosas, bedmi poori, chole kulche, gol gappas, tikkis, and so much are just a few specialties to name. However, in all these varieties, paratha is one such thing that rules the heart of Delhiites. It is something that you cannot miss out on. One can easily find a range of parathas in different spots. And the best part is that each of these parathas will leave you drooling. So, for you to enjoy some of this lip-smacking variety, these local paratha joints in Delhi are a must-visit!

Here Are 11 Paratha Places In Delhi

1. Parathe Wali Gali (NDTV Food's recommendation)

No matter where you live in India, you might have heard about parathe wali gali at least once. Nestled in the heart of Chandni Chowk, you can find a range of deep-fried parathas served with sabzis, chutneys and achars. These crispy treats are served in various joints, and you can enjoy from a mix paratha to even a rabri paratha.





2. Moolchand Parantha

Another one of the famous paratha joints here is Moolchand parathe. Placed in Moolchand, they serve tandoori parathas that come in various fillings. The place is pocket-friendly and one of the best solutions to your hunger pangs. So, if you visit Lajpat Nagar for shopping, then do go to Moolchand Parantha as well.







3. Murthal Paratha





We all have seen people waking up early in the morning to visit this iconic place. This paratha place is on the outskirts of Delhi but totally worth the early morning drive. You can ask anyone in Delhi, and they might have eaten from here for sure. So, the next time you crave a paratha, do take a detour at this place and indulge in the goodness of some soul-soothing dishes.





4. Pt Babu Rao Paranthe Wala

Pt Babu Rao Paranthe Wala is Delhi's first and most well-known parathe wala. Even though you want to devour everything, finishing one serving could be a challenge. This shop has everything from aloo and nimbu parantha to chocolate and rabdi parantha.

5. Kake Di Hatti

Kake Di Hatti, located in the Khari Baoli neighbourhood of Old Delhi, serves stuffed paranthas with naans. The tandoor is used for baking the naan paranthas, which gives them a smoky flavour. This dhaba's paranthas are reasonably priced.

6. 18 Paranthe Wale

This restaurant is known for providing massive paranthas that can easily fill you in a few bites. Apart from its large paranthas, 18 Paranthe Wale, contrary to its name, serves more than 18 paranthas, providing various options for its customers.

7. Parantha Singh

Parantha Singh offers some interesting paranthas. Just to name some, you can find paneer, cheese corn capsicum, mushroom masala, and even the classic variety of aloo, gobhi and mooli parathas. They also have a Mini Nutella Parantha, which will tingle your sweet tooth.

8. Chittaranjan Park Market

While the north Indian form of paratha is well-known and widely accepted, the Bengali favourite, Mughlai parantha, has also created a name for itself in Delhi. As the name suggests, the entire area of Chittaranjan Park Market is filled with Bengali eateries, many of which serve the Mughlai parantha, which is a must-try!

9. Qutub Institutional Area

Qutub Institutional Area, a dhaba hotspot, is frequented by students and locals for paranthas, Maggi, momo, and soup. The keema parantha is the most popular, and with good reason. It's buttery perfection, crisp on the outside and soft and heated on the inside. You can find other options too.

10. Satvir Tea Stall

This restaurant serves various food, notably hot paranthas, with a flavour that is synonymous with old Delhi. The paranthas served here are perfect for breakfast and can be had with a cup of hot tea.

11. Not Just Paranthas

Not Just Paranthas is a casual eating establishment that serves food into the wee hours of the morning. It's a famous eatery in Greater Kailash 2 recognised for its rapid service and is an excellent place to go if you're looking for delicious, hygienic meals at a reasonable price.





So, what are you waiting for? Try out the paranthas from these places and let us know which one was your favourite.