I have always felt that Chandigarh, my hometown, offers the best north Indian cuisine, especially Punjabi food. So, I was thrilled to hear that Punjab Grill-a name synonymous with luxury dining-finally opened its first outlet in Chandigarh at Nexus Elante Mall. Naturally, I had to be among the first to experience it, and the visit did not disappoint.





I was quite impressed with the interiors; it was rich yet contemporary decor with warm lighting, echoing Punjab's grandeur but with a modern touch. The attentive service immediately made the experience feel premium, just as I had expected from Punjab Grill's legacy.





The meal began with shorbas- both chicken and mutton. Served piping hot, these soups were hearty, flavourful, and generously filled with chunks of meat, making them almost a meal on their own.

Curious to try something offbeat, I sampled the Salmon Tikka. It's not a dish that will appeal to everyone; the subtle rawness of the salmon is an acquired taste, but I appreciated the kitchen's attempt at experimentation. In contrast, the classic kebabs lived up to their reputation- succulent, well-spiced, and cooked to perfection.

The Dahi ke Kebab followed and turned out to be a star appetiser- crispy on the outside, meltingly soft inside, with a tangy-savoury flavour that lingered.





Among the mains, the iconic Dal Tadka and Pindi Chana Masala were slightly salt-heavy, though otherwise robust in flavour. The Palak Chironji and Mushroom Tadka stood out for their unique, earthy taste-a refreshing twist to traditional greens. And of course, the classic Mutton Gosht Biryani was everything you'd expect from Punjab Grill- rich and indulgent.

For dessert, the Gulab Jamun arrived in an unexpected avatar with multiple flavour options. It was easily one of the best versions I've had-delicate, soft, and not overly sweet, ending the meal on a high note. Kulfi falooda was also a great dish to end the meal with.

Drinks too deserve a mention. The Chocolate Strawberry Shake was excellent, balancing indulgence with freshness. I also tried Rola Cola after my meal, and it was the perfect digestive drink, packed with a punch of lip-smacking flavours.

Overall, Punjab Grill's Chandigarh debut is a perfect blend of tradition, innovation, and opulence. While just a couple of dishes could use fine-tuning, the overall meal was delicious and the experience was immersive and memorable. For anyone in the city craving authentic North Indian flavours with a luxe twist, Punjab Grill is bound to become a go-to destination.