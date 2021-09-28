When thinking of making something from eggplant, what is the first dish that comes to your mind? Is it the widely popular baingan ka bharta, bagara baingan or maybe the achari baingan? Well, there are many amazing recipes that we can make from this underrated ingredient. But have you ever thought of indulging in some snacks made from this vegetable? If not, then don't worry, as here we bring you a simple, quick and delicious snack called baingan bhaja! This healthy baked snack is made from thinly cut slices of eggplant and later is tossed in spices and can be made in just 20 minutes!

Health Benefits Of Eggplant (Baingan):

Many people have a love-hate relationship with eggplants. While some love to indulge in this vegetable, others might not like the texture of it. But did you know that eggplants are rich in nutrients like folate, potassium, vitamin K, vitamin C and fibre. Along with this, eggplants are also high in antioxidants, can reduce the risk of heart diseases, help with digestion, and aid in weight loss! So, with the variety of such benefits of these vegetables- the baingan bhaja is a must-try. Check the recipe below.

Here Is How To Make Baingan Bhaja | Baingan Bhaja Recipe

To make this dish, first, thinly cut eggplant. Now take a bowl and add some oil, red chilli, pepper, salt and chaat masala. Mix it and spread this on the thinly cut eggplants. Now coat it with bread crumbs.

Finally, you can either pan fry or bake it in the oven to cook this dish. Once done, serve it with a yummy dip and enjoy!





For the full recipe of baingan bhaja, click here.





Make this delicious snack, and let us know how you liked the taste of it.



