There is no doubt about the fact that we all roam around looking for snacks when we are hungry. But fulfilling that growling stomach can be a challenge at times. But fret not; if you are searching for something fun, delicious, and fulfilling to make, then you should definitely try making a wholesome grilled paneer kulcha! This paneer kulcha is filled with the goodness of paneer tossed in spices that make your mouth water just by the sight of it! And the best part about this dish is that it is super simple to make.





The grilled paneer kulcha can be considered a whole meal in itself as it has both bread and paneer that come together to make this yummy dish. It is best to pair this kulcha recipe with spicy chutney and pyaaz that enhances the flavour. Make this dish easily anytime, and people of all ages will love to devour it.

How To Make Grilled Paneer Kulcha | Grilled Paneer Kulcha

Ingredients:





250 gms of paneer





2 kulchas





2 chopped tomatoes





1 chopped onion





4-5 chopped garlic





1 tbsp red chilli powder





1 tbsp coriander powder





1 tbsp chaat masala





1/2 tbsp pepper

1/2 tbsp turmeric powder





Salt as per taste

Method:

To make this dish, first prepare the filling. For that, add onion and garlic to a pan and sautee them till chopped. Then add the tomatoes; once it becomes mushy, add paneer with masalas and ketchup.





Next, take two kulchas and add the filling in between them. Grill these kulchas on a pan or toast. Once it turns golden brown, enjoy it with chutney and chai!





Make this super easy recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste it.