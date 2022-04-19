If you have been reading the news lately, then you'd know that lemon prices have surged in the past month! As the temperature rose, the demand for lemons increased. People want to drink nimbu pani and shikanji in this hot weather, but the high prices have made it difficult for everybody to enjoy these drinks. Lemons were being sold at a whopping rate of Rs 200 per kilogram in Gujarat, and in the NCR region, the rates had gone up to Rs 300 per kilogram! Earlier, before the price inflation, lemons were being sold at about Rs 50-69 per kilogram. This insane price hike has created an uproar in the online community, with memes and jokes trending online! But people have taken it to another level, and what we are about to share with you shall blow your mind!





ANI shared via its Hindi news reporting account on Twitter an interesting tale from Gujarat. One groom in Rajkot, Gujarat received the most unusual wedding gift ever; he received a box of lemons! ANI even shared images of the whole situation, where the guest is handing the groom lemons for his wedding. The guest, Dinesh, spoke to ANI about his unusual wedding gift and said, "At this time the prices of lemons in the state and in the country have increased a lot. Lemon is much needed in this season. That's why I have gifted lemons." The man chose to give the groom something of value, a gift that he can use in the scorching heat of summers!

We have heard people give some bizarre wedding gifts, but never did we think that lemons would be gifted at a wedding?! As absurd as the wedding gift sounds, the one thing that is assured is that the groom wouldn't need to buy lemons amid this price hike.