Lemon Nutrition: Health Benefits And Complete Nutrition Facts About Lemons

Fight Kidney Stones: According to Healing Foods, lemons have the highest concentration of citrate. This is why drinking raw and unsweetened lemon juice daily helps in reducing risks of kidney stone formation. Improves Heart Health: Lemons contain hesperidin, which has been known to reduce symptoms of hypertension in people prone to high blood pressure. Additionally, lemons contain pectin and limonoid compounds, both of which may slow atherosclerosis - a condition where the arteries start hardening. Fight Cholesterol: Lemons may reduce the levels of Low Density Lipoprotein (LDL), which is referred to as bad cholesterol in blood. Detoxifies The Body: Lemons play an active role in flushing bacteria that can cause Urinary Tract Infections (UTI). Reduces Water Retention: Lemons are naturally diuretic and can fight water retention in the body. This is because lemons are alkaline in nature and hence, also help maintain optimum pH level in the body. Improve Skin Health: Lemons have anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing properties, which makes them one of the best 'skin foods' out there. Compounds in lemon also scavenge free radicals, reducing inflammation in skin and making it youthful. Boosts Immunity: Due to the presence of vitamin C, lemons are also great for boosting immunity and fighting cold and flu.

Lemons are a low-calorie and a low-carb fruits. According to USDA, a 100-gm serving of lemon pulp contains just 9 gm of carbohydrates. A very small part of these carbs come from the sugars, while a major portion of the carbs is dietary fibre.

Despite their numerous and varied health benefits, lemons are not what you would call 'protein-dense fruits'. A 100-gm serving of lemon pulp contains a mere 1.1 gm of protein, as per USDA data. However, you can squeeze lemons on a variety of protein-rich foods like chicken, smoked fish, etc. Vitamins And Minerals In Lemons: Apart from vitamin C, lemons also contain vitamins B5, B6, B1 and B2, as well as calcium, copper, iron and potassium. Lemons contain high levels of dietary fibre and this property of the fruit, combined with its low-calorie nature, make it ideal for anyone wanting to lose weight. As mentioned earlier, a majority of lemon's benefits are present due to high levels of vitamin C in it. Due to this vitamin, lemons may help reduce symptoms of rheumatism and arthritis. Due to the presence of vitamin B5, lemons may also help in quicker metabolic processing of food as well as proper formation of hormones. Vitamin B5 also helps in raising levels of good cholesterol in blood.

Nutrient Unit Value per 100 g Water g 88.98 Energy kcal 29 Protein g 1.10 Total lipid (fat) g 0.30 Carbohydrate, by difference g 9.32 Fiber, total dietary g 2.8 Sugars, total g 2.50 Calcium, Ca mg 26 Iron, Fe mg 0.60 Magnesium, Mg mg 8 Phosphorus, P mg 16 Potassium, K mg 138 Sodium, Na mg 2 Zinc, Zn mg 0.06 Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid mg 53.0 Thiamin mg 0.040 Riboflavin mg 0.020 Niacin mg 0.100 Vitamin B-6 mg 0.080 Folate, DFE microgram 11 Vitamin B-12 microgram 0.00 Vitamin A, RAE microgram 1 Vitamin A, IU IU 22 Vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) microgram 0.15 Vitamin D (D2 + D3) microgram 0.0 Vitamin D IU 0 Vitamin K (phylloquinone) microgram 0.0 Fatty acids, total saturated g 0.039 Fatty acids, total monounsaturated g 0.011 Fatty acids, total polyunsaturated g 0.089 Fatty acids, total trans g 0.000 Cholesterol microgram 0 Caffeine microgram 0

In Conclusion:

Lemons are perfect for daily consumption if you're looking to lose weight, moreover, including lemons in your daily diet can improve your overall well-being. There are a lot of merits in squeezing lemon in warm water and consuming it, first thing in the morning.