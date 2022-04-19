Many traditions and cultures dictate people to participate in fasting as a sign of their religious devotion. Especially in India, it doesn't matter which religion you may follow, the festivals often revolve around abstaining from food and drink. As we all know, the past weeks were extremely holy in India, with Ramadan and Navratri coinciding with each other. Ramadan, an extremely important Islamic festival, is about observing a day-long fast for a month, known as 'Roza', whereas Navratri, the popular Hindu festival, is about fasting for nine days. Clearly, fasting is an important part of any type of religious tradition, and with fasting also comes food to break it! Eating food is another occasion where people from all cultures tend to bond over, and that is exactly what Raveena Tandon did on Monday.

















The icon from 90s Bollywood, Raveena Tandon decided to break her Monday fast along with her friends who were fasting for Ramadan, and the multi-cultural moment was marked by a decadent vegetarian feast! She uploaded a series of images on her Instagram where she was seen feeding dates to her friends and breaking the fast together. Later on, we see her enjoying a bowl full of delicious kheer with a big smile on her face! On the menu for this special occasion, there was salad, pani puri, some roasted seeds and more. Here's what she wrote as caption:

















"Breaking our Monday Shiv fast (sic) and roza (sic) together ! #sisters ! #sistahsfromanothamothas ... #yummy #vegspread .. #holymonth #ramadann #monday #harharmahadev @afeefanadiadwala @monicaawadhwani #friendsforever #32yearsofbeingtogether"





Also Read: IAS Officer Encourages People To Support Small Food Businesses By Sharing A Moving Video





Like most of us, Raveena Tandon is a big foodie! With over 6.6 million followers on Instagram, the actress keeps her fans and followers up to date about her whirlwind of a life, showing behind the scenes of shoots and giving glimpses of her private moments.











What did you think of Raveena Tandon's Monday feast? Do tell us in the comments section below!