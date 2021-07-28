Bollywood's favourite fashion designer, Manish Malhotra, has been seen hanging out with a new batch of Bollywood youngsters ever since his directorial debut was announced. The seasoned designer has dressed all of Bollywood icons, from Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi and Kajol to Shah Rukh Khan and many more. After making a mark as a fashion designer, at the age of 54, Manish Malhotra is donning a new hat.











He has decided to make his directorial debut with a Dharma production movie, his friend Karan Johar's production house. His directorial debut is with an intense musical story that he wrote. The casting of his first film shall begin shortly.











Last week, he was spotted hanging out with Sridevi's children. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were having a private dinner with Manish Malhotra at his house and the affair became social media's business. This week, Manish Malhotra has been seen having dinner with Vaani Kapoor. Manish Malhotra reposted a story by Vaani Kapoor of a decadent Indian thali. The lavish thali had five sabzi and many more side dishes with roti at the centre of it. Vaani Kapoor captioned the Instagram story as “Royal Dawat” and added a heart emoji. She added a timestamp and “Tuesday” to it. Manish Malhotra reposted this story to his on feed. See the photo here:

The mouth-watering thali is full of yummy sabzis.

Later on, Manish Malhotra reposted another Instagram story by Vaani Kapoor. The picture was a selfie of the two together with the caption, “A lovely evening with the most wonderful @manishmalhotra05.” The two seemed to have enjoyed a private dinner at Manish Malhotra's house. He then uploaded the same picture as a post with the caption, "So fun catching up with the very charming and fabulous @_vaanikapoor_." It makes one wonder why has the designer been catching up with Bollywood's new generation of actresses? Has he started the casting of his new film already? Till now, we don't know.

Vaani Kapoor and Manish Malhotra take a selfie







Manish Malhotra has been Bollywood's costume designer for decades, doing over 800 films in his elaborate career. From films likes 'Dilwale Dulhania Lee Jayenge' to 'Om Shanti Om', he has done it all. While his nephew, Punit Malhotra, has been a Bollywood director for a while now, Manish Malhotra has finally decided to join him in the craft. Now that we have witnessed the designer's fantastic style, it is time for Bollywood to have a taste of his cinematic creativity!











