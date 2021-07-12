Remember when you would be on your way to work or college and would stop at a small tea stall to get a cup of hot chai before you start your day? And with that, of course, we would get our favourite mathi! Dipping the plain or masala mathi in your chai and enjoying that was comfort at a high level. But unfortunately, those days are gone, and now we are stuck with just chai and namkeen at our homes. So, if you also miss that 'tapri wali mathi' to enjoy with your tea, we have just an easy recipe for you to make at home.





Mathi is a snack that people of all age love. The crispy crust can be eaten with any sabzi, aachar or just dip it in your chai. Did you know you can make a masaledar mathi or plain mathi at home?! Yes, that's right!

(Also Read: Watch: Recipe Of Masala (Achari) Mathri That Will Replace All Other Snacks At Home)





Here Is The Recipe Of Mathi | Easy Mathi Recipe:





First, in a bowl, mix maida, sooji, ghee, ajwain, salt and mix to form a dough. Let it rest for 15 minutes. Then roll out small puris out of this dough and prick with a fork. Then fry thede puris to form mathis and serve it with hot chai!

Watch the full recipe of mathis in the header above.





Make these simple mathis in no time, and let us know how you liked it.