Be it any wedding, occasion, event, or even a small house party; you know what's the one dish that everyone loves to have? It's chicken! The tender, crunchy, and slathered in spices chicken is something which we certainly can't get enough of. You can choose to make it in the form of gravy, snacks, or even bake — any form of this non-veg ingredient is a delight to have! However, if you want to try something new, how about making a delicious stuffed makhmali chicken tikka?! Till now, you have, of course, relished the tandoori chicken tikkas, but this stuffed chicken tikka is a whole new dish in itself!





As the name suggests, this dish has a creamy texture with a charred outside. You don't need any extra ingredients to cook it. With just things available in your pantry, making this delight will be an easy task. Once you make it, you can choose to have it with rumali roti or dunk it in spicy chutney with onion rings to relish. This recipe makes for a perfect dish at any party, or you can even make it when you wish to surprise your family with a feast! Check out the recipe below:

Stuffed Makhmali Chicken Tikka: Here's How To Make Stuffed Makhmali Chicken Tikka

First, mix cream, curd, onion powder, green chili paste, ginger paste, coriander powder, salt, cumin powder, black pepper, cumin powder, and roasted gram flour in a bowl. Add chicken pieces to it and let it marinate for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the stuffing. Mix the things mentioned above. Grind the chicken, place the filling, roll it, and put it in the square with capsicum. Put a little oil in a pan and fry it by rotating it from all sides.

Click here for the full recipe of stuffed makhmali chicken tikka.











Make this delicious tikka recipe and let us know in the comments below how you liked its taste!