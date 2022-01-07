The weekend is synonymous with good food, relaxation and fun! After a long and tiring week full of work, we can't help but look forward to a few days of deliciousness to uplift our mood. All we want to do is indulge in our cravings and have delicacies for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The urge to unleash the foodie in all of us is real, and the only way to satisfy it is to eat something crispy and juicy. A non-vegetarians go-to weekend indulgence is chicken. Just thinking about tandoori chicken or chicken nuggets has us salivating! That is why we have shortlisted five crispy chicken recipes that would sate your cravings.





Here Are 5 Crispy Chicken Snacks Recipes To Choose From:

1. Chicken Majestic

This semi-dry snack from Andhra Pradesh is extremely popular in Hyderabad. The fried chicken is cooked in tantalizing flavours of soy sauce, garlic and garam masala to give this hot and crispy chicken snack. Chicken majestic can also be served as a main course dish with rasam-rice.





Click here for the full recipe of Chicken Majestic.

2. Chicken 65

Chicken 65 is a crisp, non-vegetarian dish that is just perfect to cook on special occasions. Chicken strips are marinated in a host of aromatic spices and then deep-fried. Pair this dish with a drink of your choice and serve it hot and crispy.

Click here for the full recipe of Chicken 65.

3. Indian-Style Baked Chicken

If you think that baked chicken can't be crispy, then this recipe shall prove you wrong. The chicken is marinated in desi spices like tandoori masala, coriander powder, garlic paste and coated in yoghurt to make it juicy and spicy from the inside, crispy on the outside.





Click here for the full recipe of Indian-Style Baked Chicken.

4. Chicken Nuggets

The ultimate crispy chicken, chicken nuggets, is the go-to finger food for snack time. Loved by all, this crispy tiny treat is simply irresistible! And the best part is - this recipe is so easy to make and requires just a few ingredients in its preparation.





Click here for the full recipe of Chicken Nuggets.

5. Baked Chicken Wings

The only way to describe a plate full of chicken wings is crispy, juicy and yummy! Chicken wings are marinated in chilli powder, garlic powder and more and then baked till it is crispy. It is very easy to make and super healthy.





Click here for the full recipe of Baked Chicken Wings





Try out these crispy chicken snacks and let us know which one is your favourite!



