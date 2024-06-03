Mumbai has an incredible variety when it comes to street food. There are many lip-smacking dishes that locals find themselves drawn to, again and again. If you're new to the street food scene in the city or if you're visiting as a tourist, we've curated a list of some of the most popular spots serving different street foods. Many of them have been around for several decades. While Mumbai has a fantastic range of street food to offer, this list includes places to enjoy the unmissable classics: vada pav, pav bhaji, pani puri, samosa and others.

Here Are Some Of The Best Places To Enjoy Street Food In Mumbai:

1. Ashok Vada Pav, Dadar

If there's one street food that Mumbai is known for (not just on a domestic scale, but also internationally) - it's vada pav. It is said to have been invented by Ashok Vaidya, who sold this quick, budget-friendly snack to mill workers who thronged to localities near Dadar to earn their daily wages. For the "original" delight, vada pav lovers still visit the stall he set up near Kirti College.

Where: Kashinath Dhuru Marg, Dadar West, Dadar, Mumbai.

2. Aram, Fort

Since Mumbai is a land of vada pav, there are many great spots to try it. One of our recommendations is Aram, not just because of its yummy spicy taste, but also its location. The eating joint is located right opposite CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus), one of the most important railway stations in the city. If you want to immerse yourself in local culture, there's nothing quite like eating vada pav on a busy footpath surrounded by busy Mumbaikars - also quickly enjoying the snack - as you gaze on one of the most iconic monuments of the city.

3. Sardar Pav Bhaji, Tardeo

Pav bhaji is another street-style treat that Mumbaikars will swear by. And the moment you mention it, chances are that you'll be directed to Sardar Pav Bhaji near Mumbai Central. This legendary no-frills eating joint is almost always packed with hungry foodies craving the deliciousness of its buttery pav and bhaji. There are also other variations you can try.

Where: Junction, 166-A, Tardeo Rd, Janata Nagar, Tardeo, Mumbai.

4. Canon Pav Bhaji, Fort

Canon Pav Bhaji is another well-known spot near CSMT that you can check out. Go here after your vada pav indulgence at Aram for a "Mumbaikar experience". The name says it all - this is the place to dig into the flavourful, butter-topped bhaji (made of mashed veggies) paired with buttery pav.

Where: Mahapalika Marg, Opposite Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Hazarimal Somani Road, Fort.





5. Amar Juice Centre, Vile Parle

We are not done with our options for pav bhaji places yet! Further North than the others, you will find Amar Juice Centre near Juhu. Relish pav bhaji, tava pulao, masala pav (both typically made with the same bhaji) and a variety of other street foods at this iconic spot.

Where: 3, Gulmohar Rd, beside Cooper Hospital, JVPD Scheme, Vile Parle West, Mumbai.





6. Elco, Bandra

Like vada pav, most people have their own local favourites for indulging in pani puri. But if we had to narrow down one spot for a "bucket list" Mumbai experience, it would be Elco in Bandra West. Crisp puris, refreshing pani and the perfect combination of textures, you don't want to miss out on this treat when in Mumbai. Keep your eyes peeled while enjoying your pani puri at Elco - it is said that celebrities often frequent this place.

Where: 46, Hill Road, Ranwar, Bandra West, Mumbai.





Pro tip: Hill Road in Bandra is considered a shopping hotspot, for inexpensive purchases from small vendors to upscale items at multi-storey stores. Plan your day/evening out in Bandra West such that you stop by Elco as a break from your shopping spree.





7. Punjab Sweet House, Bandra

Another place to stop by during your Bandra outing is Punjab Sweet House. This eating joint is renowned for its North Indian classics, including samosas, chole bhature, pani puri (or golgappa), and much more. Don't leave without tasting a few delicacies from their wide range of mithai.

Where: Shop Nos. 3 & 7, Dheeraj Arcade, Opp Jude Wines, Dr Ambedkar Road, Pali Mala Road, Bandra West, Mumbai.

Samosas are a beloved snack among Mumbaikars

8. Guru Kripa, Sion

Guru Kripa is a legendary spot for snacks and sweets in the central part of Mumbai. It boasts loyal patrons from all over the city for many years. We highly recommend the samosa (with or without pav/chole), ragda pattice, pani puri and other chaat items. End your meal with some of their delicious mithai - we especially like their sev barfi and other Sindhi-style sweets.

Where: 40, Rd Number 24, near Sies College Of Arts, Science & Commerce, Sion West, Sion, Mumbai.





9. Sindh Pani Puri House, Chembur

Head further into the interior locales of the city to explore niche offerings and different local street foods. Chembur has a thriving scene that attracts people who love Sindhi and Punjabi treats. Among the oldest and most famous is Sindh Pani Puri House. Try the dish they are named after as well as other yummy Sindhi snacks.

Where: Shop 13, Dr. CG Road, Chembur Camp, Chembur East





10. Mumbadevi Jalebi Wala, Kalbadevi

Savoury street foods have dominated this particular list, but we are ending it on a sweet note. One of the most iconic jalebi joints in the city is Mumbadevi Jalebi Wala. Deftly fried in desi ghee, they nail the level of sweetness of these mouth-watering jalebis. The brand has a few branches in the suburbs but it began its story in South Mumbai.

Where: 77, Zaveri Bazar, Near Mumba Devi Mandir, Kalbadevi.





Also Read: 10 Best Vegetarian Restaurants You Must Try In Mumbai