Mushrooms are the kind of staple that work with everything - stir-fries, pasta, soups, or gravies. They have a deep, savoury bite and can soak up flavours like a dream. But what makes them even more impressive is their nutritional profile. High in fibre, low in calories, and packed with antioxidants, mushrooms are the unsung heroes of quick weekday meals and wellness-friendly cooking. But here is the twist: mushrooms are also one of the very few non-animal sources of Vitamin D. And not just a trace amount - they can become significantly more beneficial if you use them right “Mushrooms contain ergosterol, a compound that converts into Vitamin D2 when exposed to sunlight,” says consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta. In simpler terms? You can increase the Vitamin D content in mushrooms just by leaving them out in the sun before cooking.





And yes, the sunlight trick really works. Research has shown that exposing mushrooms to direct sunlight for 15 to 30 minutes can dramatically boost their Vitamin D2 levels. Think of it as a five-minute beauty routine for your dinner ingredients - with health benefits that matter.

What Makes Vitamin D2 Important For Health?

Before getting into the how-to, it helps to know why Vitamin D2 matters. This vitamin is key for maintaining strong bones, regulating calcium levels, and supporting your immune system. For those who get limited sun exposure - due to lifestyle or location - mushrooms are one of the few food-based sources of Vitamin D2. But to benefit from it, you need to prep them a certain way.

Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of Eating Mushrooms Daily

Mushrooms are not only easy on the taste buds but also carry several health advantages. When eaten often, they can contribute to improved digestion, better weight management, and more.

1. Supports Weight Management

Trying to eat lighter? Mushrooms might help. They are naturally low in calories and made up of nearly 90 per cent water. This makes them a filling addition to your meals without significantly bumping up your calorie intake.

2. Aids Gut Health And Immunity

Mushrooms contain selenium, a mineral that helps your body produce antioxidants. These antioxidants support your gut and immune system. In addition, mushrooms work as a prebiotic, meaning they help feed the good bacteria in your digestive tract.

3. Promotes Brain Health And Vision

Thanks to nutrients like beta-carotene (a form of Vitamin A), mushrooms may help maintain healthy skin and protect vision. They are also rich in Vitamin B2, which is known to support eye function and neurological health.

4. Helps Regulate Cholesterol Levels

Mushrooms contain both lean protein and dietary fibre, which can assist in lowering bad cholesterol. Including them in your diet may be good for your heart over the long term.

5. Strengthens Bones

Calcium content in mushrooms contributes to bone strength. Eating them regularly may lower the risk of developing age-related bone conditions.

How To Boost Vitamin D2 In Mushrooms Naturally

According to dietician Urvi Gohil, mushrooms like button, portobello, and shiitake contain a compound called ergosterol. When exposed to UVB rays from midday sunlight (between 10 am and 2 pm), ergosterol gets converted into Vitamin D2.

Step-By-Step: Sun-Drying Mushrooms For Vitamin D

The process is simple, but timing matters. If you store mushrooms away from light or cook them straight from the fridge, the conversion will not happen. Here is how to activate their Vitamin D2 potential:

Slice the mushrooms. Arrange them so the brown side faces the sun. Leave them in direct sunlight for 30–60 minutes between 10 am and 2 pm. Cook and consume them the same day to retain maximum Vitamin D2 content.

How Much Sunlight-Exposed Mushroom Should You Eat?

As per the expert, just 100g of sun-exposed mushrooms can provide around 10–15 micrograms of Vitamin D2. That covers approximately 50–75 per cent of your daily requirement, making it an easy and natural way to top up your Vitamin D levels.





