Online food delivery has become the new norm. But sometimes, the service just fails to hit the mark. The paneer tikka you ordered comes soggy, or the tandoori chicken that arrives is overly roasted. On such occasions, the customer's first thought is to seek help from customer care. However, the solutions given often leave them dissatisfied. A Delhi resident recently had a similar experience when the chicken curry he ordered from Swiggy came “half-filled with oil”. But his story had a happy ending.

The social media user shared a long note on Reddit. He wrote, “ (The chicken curry) looked super unhealthy. I spoke to Swiggy, sent relevant photos, and they refused to help, citing that I would have to write an email to them. How is this so common now? Why is the help section called the help section, then, if they can't offer help? I thought, let's just leave it and not order from here again.”

The man's fate changed when he called the restaurant directly. “I spoke to the manager — explained what I felt. He listened and said he'd talk to the chef. Five minutes later, I got a call from the chef himself. He genuinely apologised and admitted that something may have gone wrong. I told him I'd already eaten it—after removing as much oil as I could—because I had no choice. He understood and promised to send me a fresh dish tomorrow, on the house, and assured it would be up to the mark,” he recalled.

Also Read: Indian Mom Treats American Vlogger Like "Baby" While Serving Food, Internet Approves

On a concluding note, the Redditor revealed his biggest takeaway from the situation. He wrote, “This reminded me that no matter how much we get into tech, with AI bots taking over help sections, it's what our grandparents taught us that still holds—be respectful, truthful, and just talk. The human touch will always have a deeper understanding of another human.”

The post received a flurry of reactions.

“Do update if you get that free dish, it will restore my faith then,” commented one user.

Also Read: Viral Video: Content Creator Wants To Send Chef To Jail For Making Saag Milkshake

“I ordered chaat from Swiggy (Haldirams) but was delivered momos instead. Complained to their chat, and sent pics of the invoice & dish, but they asked me to ‘email' their escalation team. So, I sent an email, but, surprise, their email support said they couldn't do anything. I haven't used Swiggy since that day. They're not getting even 1 paisa of my hard-earned money,” shared another.

“I've once filed a case against Swiggy, got my refund back, plus they paid for the fees of all the documentation & lawyer,” joked a person.

“Sometimes all you need is an understanding person,” read a sweet remark.

What are your thoughts on this?