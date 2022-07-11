With monsoon comes the desire to gorge on delicious, hot snacks. After all, it's always a delight to experience the rainfall with drool-worthy food items. While many people visit their favourite restaurants or food joints to savour various delicacies, there are some who like to enjoy good food at home with their evening cuppa and loved ones around. If you are someone who is hunting for a perfect homemade snack for the rainy days, your search should end here. Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur has shared a perfect recipe - Mumbai masala toastie. This popular dish enjoys a fanbase of its own. Besides being simple and super delicious, it's a great pick for your monsoon indulgence. Check out the recipe.





(Also Read: Chicken Mayo Sandwich Recipe And More, 5 Easy Chicken Sandwich Recipes For Busy Mornings)





Ingredients





For potato masala





Oil – 3 tbsp





Heeng – ¼ tsp





Cumin – 1tsp





Mustard – 1tsp





Ginger chopped – 1tsp





Green chilli chopped – 1





Turmeric – ½ tsp





Curry leaves – a sprig





Potatoes (boiled & mashed) – 1½ cups





Coriander chopped – a handful





Salt





For assembling the sandwich





Jumbo Bread Slices – 4

Butter – 2tbsp





Onion roundels – few





Tomato roundels – few





Capsicum roundels – few





Salt – to taste





Chaat masala – a generous pinch





Cheese grated – a handful





Sev – handful





How to prepare Mumbai Masala Toastie?





1)Heat some oil in a pan. Now, add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, finely chopped ginger, green chillies, curry leaves, and turmeric, followed by some boiled potatoes and coriander leaves. Mix it all well.





2) Take a slice of bread and top it with some green chutney (if you have it) or butter. Spread the potato mixture you prepared all over it. Decorate it with onions slices, tomato and even capsicum slices. Now, add a pinch of salt all over it and chaat masala. Cover it with another slice of bread.





(Also Read: How To Make Chicken Sub Sandwich: A Fulfilling Treat To Satisfy Your Hunger)





3) Toast the sandwich as you do in general. Garnish it with some green chutney and grated cheese.





Take a look:

Here's another recipe perfect for this season. Chef Kunal Kapur showed how to prepare chilli paneer momos.

So, what are you waiting for? Enjoy the season with these mouthwatering snacks and have a great time.



