Light, easy and filling, sandwiches are one of the most popular breakfast recipes out there. And the best part is, they can be made with any stuffing. Be it leftover sabzis, fresh veggies, meat, chicken or simply a slice of cheese along with salt and pepper. Hence, there's no fixed recipe for making a sandwich, just simply stuff any existing ingredients in between two slices of bread followed by some seasonings, and it's done.





We understand, making a wholesome breakfast meal in the morning is quite an impossible task. So, here we bring you 5 easy chicken sandwich recipes to make at home without any fuss. It wouldn't take you more than 20 minutes to prepare each of these recipes. Besides being a popular breakfast recipe, these sandwiches can also be a perfect and quick-fix lunch ideas for you. Read on to know about the recipes.

Breakfast Special: Here's A List Of 5 Chicken Sandwich Recipes For You To Try At Home:

1. Chicken Mayo Sandwich

Let's hit the list with this one. Filled with creamy and cheesy mayonnaise along with roasted chicken chunks and crunchy veggies (optional) - Chicken Mayo Sandwich spells indulgence in every bite. We hear you, already slurping! Click here for the recipe.

2. Grilled Chicken Sandwich

This sandwich speaks for itself! Be it breakfast, lunch or any special occasion, it is a hit always! To prepare your chicken stuffing, all you need to do is boil it. If you want smokey flavour from your chicken then you stir fry it instead of boiling, cook the chicken according to taste. Find the full recipe here.

3. Chicken Club Sandwich

Layered and wholesome- this sandwich recipe is all that you need for a delicious and filling breakfast. To prepare this, you need bread, butter, egg, mustard sauce, mayonnaise, lettuce, cheese slices, boiled chicken and sliced tomatoes. Here's the detailed recipe for you.

4. 2- Ways Chicken Salami Sandwich

A delicious, cheesy and satisfying subway-style chicken salami sandwich and a quick grilled chicken salami sandwich. Interesting, right? And the best part is you need almost the same ingredients to make both of these sandwiches, some chopped veggies ,sauces or spreads of your choice, and of course, those delicious thin slices of chicken salami. Ps, if you are using flavoured chicken salami, adjust the seasonings accordingly. Here's the recipe for you.

5. Chicken Ham Sandwiches

Ham is made by soaking the whole chicken and then cooking or smoking it. The smoky flavours add the perfect texture to any ham dishes. Chicken ham sandwich is one such dish. All you need to do is add chicken ham along with lettuce, mustard sauce and a few other veggies in between two bread slices and voila, it's done. Find the recipe here.

Try making these quick and scrumptious sandwiches at home and let us know how they turned out in the comments below.