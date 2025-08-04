Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara has clearly struck a chord with the audience. But now, the film's popularity is spilling out of theatres and onto the streets - literally. A viral video from Dandaiya Market in Lucknow shows a street food stall inspired by the romantic drama, directed by Mohit Suri.





In the clip, the stall's name is styled in the exact same font as the movie title, Saiyaara. The place looks buzzing, with several people crowding around and one customer enjoying a plate of vegetarian biryani. The food stall is a perfect example of moment marketing - a real-time marketing strategy that involves leveraging current events, trends or cultural moments to engage with an audience. While the food offering has no relation to the film, the buzz is enough to make this small street-style cart go viral. The video has been trending on social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube. Check out the video here.





Take a look at reactions in the comments section:

One user wrote, "Ohhh wow. Yahan tak aa gaye." Another commented, "Heights of Pagal Panti, (claps) here clap for this man, ek award to Banta h."





"Saiyaaraa became a Brand," shared one user, while another said, "This is the real business." Someone added, "Yeh biryani wala pakka Aashiq hai. (This Biryani seller is a true lover)"





We do not know whether the veg biryani here tastes good or not, but we have got to admit, the Saiyaara-themed food stall is pretty creative. What do you think?