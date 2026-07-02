After the morning rush or the fatigue of the evening, we often look for recipes that can be prepared in minutes using simple ingredients and minimal effort. While dishes like aloo bhujia, paneer bhurji and soya bhurji are popular choices, eating the same recipes repeatedly can become monotonous. If you are looking for something different, this kundru (ivy gourd) stir-fry is worth trying.





Based on my personal experience, this crispy and spicy kundru sabzi is an all-time favourite in my family. It is loved by both children and adults and pairs beautifully with parathas, puris or simple dal and rice.





Also Read: Short On Time? Try These 6 Easy 10-Minute Sabzis

What Makes This Recipe Special?

This kundru stir-fry is a simple dry vegetable preparation that is perfect for everyday lunches and dinners. It is also a convenient option for travel, as it stays fresh for longer and is easy to pack.





Unlike many sabzi recipes, no water is added while cooking. The kundru is sautéed with onions and then cooked with tomatoes and spices. The star ingredient here is roasted gram flour (besan), which creates a light coating around the vegetable, adding texture and enhancing the overall flavour. Another important element is mustard oil, which gives the dish its distinctive taste and aroma.





If you enjoy dry sabzis with a slightly crispy texture, this recipe is sure to become a favourite.

How To Make Delicious Kundru (Ivy Gourd) Ki Sabzi

Ingredients

250-300 g ivy gourd (kundru)

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 medium tomato, finely chopped

1-2 green chillies, chopped

1 tsp cumin seeds

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp red chilli powder (or to taste)

1/2 tsp garam masala

Salt, to taste

2-3 tbsp mustard oil

2 tbsp roasted gram flour (besan)

Fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

Method





1. Wash and pat dry the kundru. Trim both ends and slice them lengthwise into quarters or cut them into round slices, depending on your preference.





2. Heat mustard oil in a pan. Once hot, add the cumin seeds and let them crackle. Add the chopped green chillies and onions, and sauté until the onions begin to soften.





3. Add the sliced kundru and cook with the onions until they turn lightly golden.





4. Add the tomatoes, turmeric powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder and salt. Mix well and continue cooking for a few minutes.





5. Now add the roasted gram flour (besan). Stir continuously so that the besan coats the kundru evenly. Continue sautéing until the mixture becomes aromatic and starts releasing oil.





6. Reduce the heat, cover the pan and cook until the kundru is tender, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.





7. Add the garam masala and fresh coriander leaves. Cook for another minute. If you like, squeeze in a little lemon juice for extra freshness.





8. Switch off the heat and serve hot with parathas, methi puris or your favourite meal.





Simple, flavourful and packed with texture, this crispy kundru ki sabzi is proof that everyday vegetables can be transformed into something truly delicious with just a few ingredients and the right cooking technique. Give it a try, and it might become a regular favourite in your kitchen too.