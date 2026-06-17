Busy days often leave little time for elaborate cooking, but that does not mean you have to miss out on a tasty homemade meal. With a few basic ingredients and easy cooking methods, several delicious Indian sabzis can be ready in just 10 minutes. These quick recipes are ideal for working professionals, students, or anyone looking for a hassle-free meal option. Most of these dishes use ingredients that are commonly found in Indian kitchens and go well with roti, paratha, or rice. Whether you crave something spicy, comforting, or rich in protein, these easy sabzis are perfect for satisfying your hunger without spending too much time cooking. Here are six quick sabzi recipes that are ready in minutes and full of flavour.

6 Sabzi Recipes You Can Make in 10 Minutes

Jeera Aloo





Jeera aloo is a simple and flavourful potato dish made with boiled potatoes, cumin seeds, and everyday spices. The potatoes are tossed in a hot pan until coated with aromatic cumin, making it a quick and satisfying side dish.

Paneer Bhurji





Paneer bhurji is a protein-rich dish made by scrambling paneer with onions, tomatoes, and spices. It cooks quickly and offers a tasty mix of soft paneer and spicy masala in every bite.





Bhindi Masala





If pre-washed and chopped, bhindi masala can be prepared in minutes using okra, onions, and regular spices. A quick stir-fry keeps the bhindi tender while enhancing its natural taste.

Sev Tamatar Ki Sabzi





This popular Gujarati dish brings together tangy tomatoes and crunchy sev for a unique texture and flavour. The tomato gravy cooks quickly, and the sev is added just before serving for the best taste.





Punjabi-Style Boondi Ki Sabzi





Punjabi-style boondi ki sabzi is a quick curry made with yoghurt, spices, and boondi. The boondi soaks up the flavourful gravy beautifully, creating a comforting dish that pairs well with rotis.





Matar Paneer





Using pre-boiled peas and fresh paneer, matar paneer can be prepared quickly without losing its taste. The rich tomato gravy and soft paneer cubes make it a family favourite.





Good homemade food does not always take hours to cook. These six quick sabzi recipes show that with a few ingredients and minimal effort, you can prepare flavourful meals in just 10 minutes whenever hunger strikes.