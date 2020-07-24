Nag Pancahmi 2020: Date, Significance Of Fasting Or Vrat And Pooja Timings 

Nag Panchami is also known as Nag Chaturthi or Nagul Chavithi.

Highlights Nag Panchami falls on 25th July this year

Nag Panchami is celebrated in honour of snakes

Hindu folklore is filled with tales of snake god

The holy month of Sawan or Shravana is very significant for Hindus around the country, especially those who are devout followers of Lord Shiva. The month is punctuated with a string of festivals and occasions like Sawan Shivratri, Teej, Raksha Bandhan and Nag Panchami. Nag Panchami is a unique festival that is celebrated in honour of snakes. Snake God or Nag devta is considered a close aide of Lord Shiva. In popular scriptures and pictures, Lord Shiva is often depicted with a snake coiled around his neck. Nag Panchami is one of the oldest festivals of India and is celebrated with a lot of fervour. This year, Nag Panchami would be celebrated on 25th July 2020.





Nag Panchami 2020 Date and Timings







Nag Panchami Date: Saturday, 25 July 2020

Puja Muhurat: 05:39 AM to 08:22 AM

Duration: 2 Hours 44 minutes

Panchami Tithi begins at 02:34 PM on Jul 24, 2020

Panchami Tithi ends at-12:02 PM on Jul 25, 2020







(Source: drikpanchang.com)





Nag Panchami 2020: Milk is offered to Nag Devta on Nag Panchami

Significance of Nag Panchami And Why Do People Fast

Nag Panchami is also known as Nag Chaturthi or Nagul Chavithi. In Andhra Pradesh, the snake god is worshipped just a day after Diwali. Hindu folklore is filled with tales involving snake gods. It is said the 'snake with six heads' or 'Sheshnag' was the vehicle of Lord Vishnu. It was 'Sheshnag' that emerged from the river and shielded little Lord Krishna from the tempest when Vasudev was carrying him on his head from Mathura to Vrindavan. It is also said in some popular legends that the world rests on the head of 'Sheshnag'.





On the auspicious day, devotees throng the temples to offer milk to the Nag Devta or the snake god. The ritual is performed on the panchami tithi to keep the evil away. Several people also observe a fast on this auspicious day or they consume only fruits, milk and light vegetarian food. The prashad that is offered to the god, also often contains milk.









