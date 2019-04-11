Navratri 2019: Ashtami Date, Time, Significance and Foods To Celebrate With 

Hindus around the country are celebrating Chaitra Navratri. The nine-day festival commenced on 6th April and would go on till 14th November 2019. Navratri in Sanskrit means the celebration of nine nights. Each of these nine days is dedicated to an incarnation of Goddess Durga. It is believed that the Goddess descends onto earth for these few days to be with her devotees. Hindus pray and make multiple offerings to the deity in forms of flowers, fruits and bhog. Some of them even observe ritualistic Navratri fasts where they refrain from eating non-vegetarian food, onion and garlic for the period of nine days, and opt for a light and vegetarian satvik diet. They also abstain from smoking and drinking alcohol. The eighth (Ashtami) and ninth (Navami) day of Navratri, are two of the most significant days of Navratri. This year Ashtami falls on 13th November 2019 and Navratri concludes on Ram Navami, which would be celebrated on both 13th and 14th November 2019.





Chaitra Navratri 2019: Ashtami Date, Time, Puja Muhurat







This year Ashtami would be celebrated on 13th November 2019.

The auspicious Sandhi Puja Muhurat begins at 11:17 a.m.





Sandhi Puja Muhurta = 11:17 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.





Sandhi Pooja is done at the juncture where Ashtami Tithi ends and Navami Tithi starts.





Chaitra Navratri 2019: Significance of Ashtami in Chaitra Navratri And Foods To Prepare For Kanjak







The eighth day of Navratri is celebrated with much fervour across Hindu households. The day is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Mahagauri. People wake up early, bathe and pray to the deity and offer her bhog. In many parts of the country, people also hold 'Kanjak' or Kanya Puja. In this special puja, nine girls are invited into the house. The hosts wash their feet in water and tie red threads (moli) around their wrists. They are then served delicious bhog of fluffy poori, kala chana, halwa and coconut. Gifts like fancy plates, pencil box and hair clips are also distributed among the girls. These young girls who have not yet hit puberty are seen as embodiment of Goddess Durga in her purest and feminine form. The ritual celebrates the feminine power vested in a girl child. Some families observe the ritual of Kanya Pooja on Navami too.





Here's wishing you all a very happy Chaitra Navratri 2019.







