Navratri 2019: Fasting? You Have To Try This Yummy Navratri Special Aloo Cheela Recipe (Video Inside)

Chaitra Navratri kick-starts tomorrow and we are busy revamping our kitchen shelves for the same. Many Hindus observe ritualistic fasts for Navratri where-in they refrain from eating non-vegetarian food and preparations that use onion and garlic, cereals, grains etc. The idea behind Navratri fasting is to promote satvik diet. According to some beliefs, it is advisable to eat light, non-greasy and spicy food, especially during this time of the year. Both Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri are celebrated during seasonal transition. Our digestion and immunity tend to take a beating around this time; eating a satvik diet helps keep your tummy light and happy, according to some experts.





Our humble potato is one of the most loved vrat staples. The ever-so-versatile veggie is a show-stealer in any preparation. From curries, chips and fritters to halwa, you can throw potatoes anywhere and be sure of amazing outcomes. Navratri fasting could prove to be a challenging affair, especially if you have little fussy eaters around in your house. With limited ingredients, you are bound to feel restricted at times. But as long as you have aloo in your house, you need not to worry at all.





This unique recipe of aloo cheela or farali cheela, a desi cousin of potato pancake, is an ideal way to beat those cravings. This easy potato pancake recipe can serve as a delectable tea-time snack, or morning breakfast. The best part about the fasting food is that it is a hit among kids too. So, if you are looking for a simple breakfast recipe, quick recipe or a kid-friendly recipe; look no further. Mumbai-based YouTuber and cooking enthusiast, Alpa Modi's instant aloo cheela recipe is sure to delight all aloo lovers out there. You can replace table salt with rock salt, if you wish. Watch the video and let us know how you liked it.

















Here's wishing you all a very Happy Navratri 2019!















