India is gearing up for the celebrations of Chaitra Navatri that begins on 13th April this year. The nine-day festival would conclude on 21st April. Navratri is one of India's most widely celebrated festivals. Nine forms of Durga are worshipped on nine days of this festival, which is why many people refrain from meat and alcohol as a mark of devotion. Many also observe the ritualistic Navratri vrat, wherein they eat light, vegetarian, Sattvik food. As we all know, grains, pulses and cereals are prohibited in this fasting regime so many people struggle with options. Turns out, you can make a gamut of snacks with all the 'permissible' ingredients- just like this aloo roasty.

Also Read: Gudi Padwa 2021 Special: What It Needs To Make A Perfect Puran Poli - Find It Here

This delicious and quick recipe by food vlogger Parul is ideal for a quick and crispy breakfast. It is so yummy, you would be making it even when not on a vrat

Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Halbai - An Irresistible South Indian Dessert From Karnataka

Here's what you would be required to do:

How To Make Instant Vrat Chutney:

1. Beat some curd in a bowl. Add some rock salt, black pepper powder, chopped green chillies, roasted peanut powder, finely chopped coriander. Mix everything well. Your vrat-friendly dip is ready.

How To Make The Vrat-Friendly Roasty

1. In a bowl, take some boiled peeled potatoes. Mash them evenly. Keep it aside.

2. Take sama rice or vrat-special rice. Soak them in water for two hours. Drain the water.

3. Add the soaked rice in a grinding jar, some water, curd. Grind and make a fine paste.

4. Add the rice batter to the mashed potatoes. To this mix add chopped chillies, ginger, black pepper powder, sendha namak, peanut powder, dessicated coconut, chopped coriander. Mix everything well. Make a smooth batter.

5. Add fruit salt or baking soda and some water and mix gently (optional).

6. Take a non-stick pan. Switch on the pan. Grease the pan with ghee.

7. Add batter on the pan and cook on low flame until both sides are slightly golden brown.

8. Serve hot with the instant dip.

You can find the detailed recipe on Parul's YouTube channel. Try it soon and let us know how you liked it.

