Chana is one of the most extensively used ingredients in the Indian kitchen. From adding it to our curries to snacks, we use it in various forms, the most common one being chana fry. In this, chana is pan-fried, then mixed with several spices, creating a delicious snack. While you must've had regular chana fry, have you ever had Nepali chana fry? This unique snack is even more delicious and is something that no chana lover must miss trying. It's spicy, tangy, and will surely leave you wanting more. The recipe for it was shared by the Instagram page @diningwithdhoot.

What Sets Nepali Chana Fry Apart From Regular Chana Fry?

The main differentiator is the use of kala chana (black chickpeas) instead of regular chana. Another key difference is that it is tangier in flavour due to the addition of lemon juice. Regular chana fry is often less tangy compared to the Nepali version.

Why You'll Love Nepali Chana Fry

This snack is not only easy and quick to prepare but also a great way to incorporate kala chana into your diet. Apart from kala chana, it also features onions, lemon juice, and flavourful spices, giving it a distinct spicy and tangy taste. Whether you wish to enjoy it as an evening snack or serve it at your dinner party, it'll surely delight the taste buds of your loved ones.

Is Nepali Chana Fry Healthy?

Absolutely! Kala chana, the main ingredient in this snack, is a good source of protein and fibre. Consuming it regularly can aid in weight management, improve digestion, and reduce the risk of heart disease. Apart from protein and fibre, kala chana also offers other nutrients like iron and folate.

What To Serve With Nepali Chana Fry?

Nepali chana fry tastes good on its own, but you can savour it with crispy paratha. Additionally, you can also savour Nepali chana fry with mathri or masala papad.

How To Make Nepali Chana Fry At Home | Nepali Chana Fry Recipe

Start by washing kala chana nicely, then boiling it in water. Now, heat oil in a pan and add chopped onion and cook until they become translucent. Add the boiled chana to it and give it a good mix. Next, add red chili powder, coriander powder, garam masala, jeera powder, and salt. Following this, you need to add ginger-garlic paste and green chillies and cook it for about a minute. Finally, squeeze in some fresh lemon juice along with a garnish of freshly chopped coriander. Enjoy!

Watch the complete video below:

Will you try this Nepali chana fry recipe? Tell us in the comments section below!