Delhi NCR's dining scene is buzzing with fresh energy as the year draws to a close. From chic cafes to high-energy nightlife spots and globally inspired kitchens, these new launches promise experiences that go beyond just food. Whether you're craving authentic Thai flavours, a Mediterranean-Indian twist, or a cozy European-style cafe vibe, there's something for every palate and mood. Each space brings its own story-crafted menus, stunning interiors, and a vibe that makes you linger a little longer. So, if you're looking to end the year on a delicious note, here are some new restaurants you absolutely must check out before 2025 bids goodbye.

Here Are New Restaurants In Delhi-NCR You Should Visit In December 2025:

Out of the Box (OTB)

The iconic OTB returns to Khan Market with its biggest makeover yet. Spread across three floors, the space now flaunts a premium brown-and-gold palette, replacing its signature yellow-and-red look. Designed by architect Aatika Manzar, the interiors blend warm modernity with indoor and al fresco seating. The revamped menu, curated by Chef Akshay Malhotra (ex-ITC), offers a global spread with sophisticated yet approachable dishes. Expect bold flavours, inventive plating, and a vibe that feels upscale but inviting. Perfect for everything from casual catch-ups to indulgent evenings, OTB's new avatar is a must-visit for those who love a mix of comfort and class.

Where: Khan Market, Delhi

Tranzit

Tranzit is where cultures collide and energy flows. Founded by Shivani Vardhan and celebrity chef Gurmehar Sethi (the duo behind KLAP and Aajuni), this two-floor venue transforms with time. By day, it's bathed in natural light-ideal for brunches and relaxed lunches. Come evening, the lighting deepens, music picks up, and the space evolves into a high-energy hub with an outdoor terrace glowing under city lights. With collapsible windows blurring indoor-outdoor boundaries, Tranzit promises dynamic dining and nightlife in one. Whether you're celebrating or simply unwinding, this spot is all about creating moments that pulse with life.

Where: Khann Market, Delhi

Tubata

Tubata is a bold, immersive dining experience inspired by the convergence of land, air, and sea. Its interiors feature coral-inspired forms, lush greenery, and layered textures, creating a sensorial escape. At its heart stands the leopard-a symbol of elegance and agility-reflecting the restaurant's spirit. The globally inspired menu focuses on intentional ingredients and expressive flavours, making every dish feel like art. From plating to ambience, everything is curated to evoke nature's richness and cultural interconnectedness. If you're looking for dining that feels elevated and adventurous, Tubata is your destination.

Where: Pitampura, Delhi

Mocha Cafe & Bar

Mocha makes a grand comeback to CP with a refreshed cafe-and-bar format. Known for its comforting global flavours and decadent desserts, the new Mocha adds a curated alcohol menu featuring clarified cocktails, wines, and premium spirits. The interiors, inspired by "Fluid Lutyens' Delhi," exude a refined bohemian charm-perfect for lingering mornings or lively evenings. Expect familiar favourites alongside creative twists, plus an atmosphere that blends nostalgia with modern energy. For coffee lovers, cocktail enthusiasts, and anyone craving a cozy yet vibrant vibe, Mocha CP is the spot to be.

Where: Connaught Place, Delhi

Nara Thai India

Bangkok's celebrated Nara Thai finally arrives in North India, bringing Michelin-recognised Thai dining to Gurugram. Founded in 2003, Nara Thai is known for balancing sweet, sour, spicy, salty, and umami with precision. The menu features classics like Tom Yum Soup, Pad Thai, and Massaman Curry, alongside India-exclusive dishes and expansive vegetarian options. Signature cocktails infused with Thai pantry staples and house-crafted boba teas elevate the experience. With its refined interiors and authentic flavours, Nara Thai is a must-visit for anyone who loves Thai cuisine done right.

Where: Golf Course Rd, Sector 42, Gurugram

One Door Down

One Door Down is Gurgaon's newest lifestyle destination blending Mediterranean-Indian flavours, bold cocktails, and music-led experiences. Founded by Amit Kumar and Ravi Nara, the space transitions from relaxed daytime dining to vibrant nightlife. Expect curated music nights-Sufi Wednesdays, Latin Thursdays, Nu-Disco Fridays, Afro House Saturdays-and chic Sunday brunches inspired by Ibiza and the Greek islands. The menu, crafted by top chefs, offers refined yet approachable fusion dishes, while the beverage program focuses on craftsmanship and character. With warm interiors and alfresco seating, this is where good food meets unforgettable evenings.

Where: Sector 27, Gurugram

Singh Sahib

Singh Sahib revives the grandeur of India's princely kitchens with a menu inspired by royal culinary traditions. Its design draws from the dual energies of the Sun and Moon, reflected in jaali-inspired interiors and silverware reminiscent of regal dining. Every detail-from ambience to plating-echoes opulence. The dishes celebrate heritage recipes from across India, offering a dining experience steeped in history and elegance. If you're in the mood for royal indulgence, Singh Sahib at M3M 65th Avenue is the place to be.

Where: M3M 65th Avenue, Gurugram

Mamma Rose

Mamma Rose is a charming ode to European street cafes founded by Ridhav Arora after his travels in Paris. Known for its freshly roasted coffee (every batch roasted every four days) and comforting all-day breakfast menu, the cafe is designed for slow mornings and sundowners. Its vibe is sassy yet elegant, much like its muse-the chic French cat it's named after. With a sunlit patio and warm interiors, Mamma Rose is fast becoming Noida's favourite spot for brunches and conversations that linger.

Where: Sector 104, Noida