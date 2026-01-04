The microwave is one of those kitchen gadgets you don't realize you need until you start using it every day. It's perfect for heating food when you're short on time or just don't feel like cooking. In a few minutes, your meal is hot and ready. It's also great for quick recipes. From warming leftovers to making instant snacks like popcorn, oats, or even simple desserts, the microwave keeps things easy. While most people stick to the basics, some take microwave experiments to a whole new level. A content creator on Instagram recently caught attention for trying something completely unconventional.





In the video, the camera angle makes it look as if it's placed inside the microwave itself, giving viewers a front-row seat to the experiment. The creator cracks a raw egg directly inside the microwave. He then shuts the door and walks away. What follows is an unusual inside view of the microwave in action. The egg, slimy at first, starts rotating as the microwave runs. Slowly, it begins to heat up, turning bubbly and visibly cooking. By the end of the clip, the egg appears fully cooked, despite the odd method.

The caption read, “Egg inside microwave new type of experiment.”

Watch the full video below:

The video soon took off online, being viewed over 15 million times.





A user commented, “I'm more concerned about how the camera survived the heat.”





“Everyone is worried about the camera, I am worried about the clean up later,” a comment read.





Another wrote, “I entered someone's oven while scrolling.”





“Don't you have a plate,” a comment read, while another wrote, “try using a plate maybe.”





Someone commented, “can this be considered as sunny side up?”





What are your thoughts on this video? Let us know in the comments below!