Kashmir's food scene has its own charm. From warm kehwa on cold mornings to rich kebabs served hot, the valley knows how to keep things simple and comforting. One of the most special experiences in Kashmir is eating right on Dal Lake. Floating markets, tea sellers and food vendors moving around on shikara boats make the setting feel unreal. Watching food being prepared while surrounded by calm waters and snow-touched views is a whole vibe in itself.





An Instagram video, shared by content creator Shahbaaz Zaman, gives a glimpse of this unique food culture. The clip shows a vendor selling kebabs straight from his shikara boat on Dal Lake. The video begins with the vendor introducing his menu, which has a mix of non-veg and veg options. He offers mutton kebab, fish tikka, chicken tikka, paneer tikka and mushroom tikka.

When the content creator asks about the prices, the vendor shows his menu card. According to it, fish tikka is priced at Rs 600 for 20 pieces, chicken tikka at Rs 550 for 20 pieces, paneer tikka at Rs 450 for 20 pieces, and mushroom tikka at Rs 400 for 20 pieces. Mutton tikka costs Rs 700 for 20 pieces. For kebab plates, chicken kebab is priced at Rs 400 per plate, while mutton kebab costs Rs 500 per plate.





The creator then orders mutton kebab, and the vendor starts preparing it on the boat itself. He takes two kebabs from his tray, inserts skewers into them, and places them over hot charcoal in a small tandoor-style oven. While cooking, he brushes the kebabs with butter. The sight of kebabs sizzling on a shikara is enough to make anyone hungry.





Once cooked, the vendor cuts the mutton kebabs into small pieces and serves them neatly. They are paired with sliced onions and four different types of chutneys. “Freshly Made Mutton Kebabs in Freezing Cold Dal Lake of Kashmir. Welcoming Chillai Kalan 2026,” read the text attached to the post.

Watch the full video below:

Needless to say, after watching the video, foodies rushed to the comments section:





A user wrote, “Their fish is equally good.”





Another one added, “Bhai mza aa gya dekh ke hi. [Bro, just watching it was so satisfying.]”





Many left comments like “too good” and “best”.





“It's always a pleasure to welcome food content creators from outside. Welcome to Kashmir, sir,” said an Instagrammer.





Just like us, did this video make your mouth water too?