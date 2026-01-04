Sarson ka saag is a winter staple in many North Indian homes, especially in Punjab, where the dish is traditionally slow-cooked and patiently mashed to achieve its signature texture. Usually, this process involves hours of stirring by hand or, in modern kitchens, the use of a hand blender. But an Instagram video has taken an unexpected turn on how this winter classic is prepared. The reel, shared by an Instagram user @kajalvaishnav, shows a man using a drill machine fitted with a traditional wooden whisk (mathani) to stir sarson ka saag inside a large pressure cooker.





In the video, the cooked mustard greens are seen simmering in a pressure cooker, while another person adds makki ka atta - an essential ingredient that helps thicken the saag. Instead of manually mashing the greens, the man switches on the drill machine, causing the wooden whisk attached to it to rotate rapidly, blending and breaking down the saag within seconds. The setup works much like a hand blender, but with a far more unconventional tool.

The video sparked humour online. While many people reacted with laughing emojis in the comments section,





One user commented, "Nice"





Another user commented, "pajjjiiii ye innovation aap hi kar sakte ho kamal kardiiitta" (Brother, only you could have pulled off this innovation!)





A third user wrote, "Wow. Indian jugaad"

Tips To Make Sarson Ka Saag Faster In Winter

If making sarson ka saag feels like a long and tiring process, here are a few practical tips that can help speed things up without compromising on taste:

Chop the greens finely before cooking: Smaller pieces cook faster and are easier to mash later.

Pressure cook instead of open boiling: Pressure cooking sarson, bathua and spinach helps soften the leaves quickly and evenly.

Add makki ka atta at the right time: Stirring in cornmeal once the greens are fully cooked helps bind the saag and reduces extra cooking time.

Use a hand blender or traditional mathani: While a drill machine might be extreme, a sturdy hand blender or wooden whisk works well for achieving the right texture.

Finish with a generous tadka: A hot tempering of garlic, onions and desi ghee at the end enhances flavour instantly, even if the cooking time is shorter.

What are your thoughts on this jugaad? Let us know in the comments below.