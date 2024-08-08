Delhi NCR's culinary scene is always evolving, with new hotspots popping up every few weeks. This August, September, and beyond, the city is witnessing a surge in exciting restaurant openings, each offering a unique dining experience. Want a relaxed cafe vibe? Or a high-energy bar with good food, you have many options from the new openings to suit your mood. Let's check out the must-visit places that have recently graced the capital region.





Here Are 8 New Restaurants In Delhi-NCR To Visit In Aug-Sep 2024

1. Begam, Noida

Begam, a magnificent 5000 sq ft space in Gardens Galleria Mall, Noida, transports diners to a bygone era of royalty. This Turkish and Mediterranean haven boasts opulent interiors, reminiscent of Mughal and Rajasthani palaces. Indulge in delectable dishes like Beyati Kebab, where tradition meets contemporary culinary artistry.

What: Begam

Where: Building no 105, opposite Kidzania, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida

When: 12 Noon to 1:00 AM

Cost: INR 3,500 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol



2. Arigato

Get ready to experience the vibrant energy of Tokyo nightlife right here in Gurgaon. Arigato, the city's first progressive Asian House, promises a high-energy atmosphere and a gastronomic journey through diverse Asian cuisines. This exclusive bar is the brainchild of Avantika Sinha Bahl, the mastermind behind Kampai and Basque.

What: Arigato

Where: Tower R2, M3M International Financial Centre, Ground floor, Golf Course Ext Rd, Sector 66, Gurugram

When: 12 PM to 1 AM

Cost: INR 3,500 for two people (approx.) without alcohol





3. BeeYoung Brewgarden

Iconic beer brand BeeYoung has unveiled its flagship outlet, BeeYoung Brewgarden. This sprawling 5000 sq ft space boasts a massive microbrewery, offering a lively atmosphere and a wide range of freshly crafted beers. The European-inspired ambience, coupled with delicious food, makes it a perfect spot to unwind with friends.

What: BeeYoung Brewgarden

Where: Block C, Panchsheel Park South, Malviya Nagar

When: 12noon - 12 midnight

Cost: 2,000 for two people (approx.) with alcohol

4. The Salt Cafe

Salt Cafe in Preet Vihar is a haven for food lovers, offering over 200 dishes from various cuisines. From North Indian and Mughlai to Continental, Asian, and Italian, there's something to satisfy every palate. The Bohemian-themed terrace and modern indoor seating provide the perfect ambience for a delightful dining experience.

What: The Salt Cafe Kitchen & Bar

Where: Complex 19 & 20, Local Shop, 2nd A- Block, Acharya Nagraj Marg, Preet Vihar

When: 12-11.30 pm

Cost: INR 2,700 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol





5. Resaca

Resaca on Pusa Road has quickly become a hotspot for those seeking a vibrant nightlife. The venue offers two distinct experiences: the lively Resaca Playground and the relaxed Resaca Aereo terrace. With innovative cocktails and delicious food, Resaca promises unforgettable nights.

What: Resaca

Where: No. 7, 3rd Floor, Building, Pusa Rd, Block 11, WEA, Karol Bagh

When: 5 pm-2 am

Cost: INR 2,000 for two people (approx.) with alcohol







6. Kamei

Kamei, a premium luxury restaurant and cocktail bar in South Delhi, takes diners on a culinary journey through East Asia. The menu features a perfect blend of classic and contemporary dishes, showcasing the diverse flavours of China, Japan, Thailand, and beyond.

What: Kamei

Where: Eldeco Centre, Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar

When: 12 am-1 am



7. Thanks & Beyond

Seasoned entrepreneur Priyank Sukhija's latest venture, Thanks & Beyond, is a unique concept housed in Epicuria, Nehru Place. The space is divided into three distinct areas: Thanks, a coffee and cocktail haven; &, a serene Tuscan-inspired restaurant; and Beyond, a high-energy bar.

What: Thanks & Beyond

Where: Epicuria, Nehru Place

When: 10 am-1 am

Cost: INR 3,000 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol



8. Neighbourly

Cafe Delhi Heights has expanded its footprint with Neighbourly, a new community space in M3M 65th Avenue, Gurgaon. This cosy eatery offers a relaxed atmosphere, perfect for spending quality time with friends and family. Enjoy a pot of tea, indulge in delicious food, or simply relax in the serene ambience.

What: Neighbourly

Where: M3M, 65th Avenue, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: 12 pm-12 am

Cost: 12noon - 12midnight



