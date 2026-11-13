It is that time of the year when preparations for Chhath Puja begin in full swing. Among the many dishes prepared during the occasion, thekua holds a special place.
This sweet is traditionally made with wheat flour and jaggery and is deep-fried until golden and crisp. However, if you are looking for a lighter way to enjoy this festive favourite, a content creator has shared an easy air-fryer thekua recipe to give the traditional delicacy a healthier twist.
The air-fried version offers a lighter alternative without compromising on its signature sweetness and crisp texture.
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Let's take a look at the recipe:
Ingredients
For the Thekua:
- 100 g wheat flour (aata)
- 100 g dry coconut, grated
- 1 tsp fennel seeds (saunf)
- 1 tsp ghee
- Jaggery syrup, as needed to bind
- Baking powder
- Water, as required
Method of Preparation
The creator started by preparing the dough by mixing wheat flour, dry coconut, fennel seeds, and ghee into a bowl. After mixing, she poured in jaggery syrup and added a pinch of baking powder.
After everything was combined, the mixture was kneaded together into a stiff, textured dough. The creator recommended adding a little water to the dough if needed to bring it together. After that, small portions of the dough were rolled into oval shapes and pressed onto a traditional wooden mould (sancha) to create the signature decorative pattern on top.
She placed the shaped thekuas in a preheated air fryer basket and cooked for a few minutes until they turned golden brown and crisp. After the thekuas were ready, she let them cool for a bit before serving.
The healthy version of the popular sweet was a hit among social media users. “Thanks for sharing this healthy version. Being a non-Bihari, I am a big fan of thekua and always wait for my friends to send it across. But I will make your recipe this time,” one wrote.
“Yummy,” read a comment.
"Wow…looks so tempting,” someone else shared.
Thekua is a dish synonymous with Chhath and most comments reflect that. “Thekua is the identity of Bihar.”
Would you like to try this recipe? Let us know.
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