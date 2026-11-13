Chai and samosa are a favourite combination for many Indians. Whether it is a rainy day, an evening tea break or a quick snack with friends, samosas are loved by everyone across the country. People can't resist to its crispy outer layer and spicy potato filling.





But have you ever wondered how 50,000 samosas are made in a single day? A viral video, shared by the Instagram account Namaste Bharat Team, shows how around 50,000 samosas are reportedly prepared in one day.

The video starts with a large quantity of potatoes being cooked in huge steel vessels. Once they are ready, the potatoes are taken out and put into another container. Workers then remove their skin and prepare them for the filling.

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Next, the potatoes are put into a large cooking vessel. Green chillies, herbs, spices and other ingredients are added to them. Workers mix everything together. Then, potatoes are mixed with the masala so that they get a spicy flavour. The filling is then kept ready for making the samosas.

The video then shows how the outer covering is made. A large piece of dough is rolled into a thin sheet. Smaller pieces are cut from it and folded to make a cone. Workers then put the potato filling inside each cone and give it a usual triangular shape.

The samosas are then put into large pans filled with hot oil. They are fried in batches until they turn golden brown. At the end, the video shows large trays full of freshly fried samosas.

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Here Are 5 Must-Try Samosa Places To Try In Mumbai





1. Guru Kripa





Guru Kripa is widely regarded as the ultimate king of samosas in Mumbai. Established in 1975, this iconic eatery is world-famous for its Samosa Chole - two piping hot, crispy potato samosas crushed and drenched in a rich, spiced chickpea (chola) gravy, topped with chopped onions and a signature sweet tamarind chutney. It is a legendary taste of Mumbai's Sindhi food culture.





2. Saurashtra Farsan Mart





Located in the heart of Dadar, Saurashtra is an old-school Gujarati and Maharashtrian farsan (snack) heaven. Known for serving some of the crispiest, golden-brown Punjabi-style samosas in the city, their filing is perfectly spiced with a hint of coriander seeds and fresh green peas. It is constantly pitted against the city's other top contenders in local food battles.





3. Jaslok Sweets & Farsan





Jaslok is an incredibly famous suburban hotspot for savory snack lovers. What makes their samosas globally unique is the accompaniment: they serve their golden, super-crispy samosas with an iconic, tangy raw papaya chutney (sambharo style) alongside two other house-made sweet and spicy chutneys. The combination of hot potato filling with cool, crunchy, spiced papaya is unforgettable.





4. A1 Samosa





Originally a beloved staple in Sion, A1 Samosa has grown so popular that it has expanded across the city. They are famous for providing bulk snacks to local movie theaters. While their traditional Aloo Samosa is outstanding, they are highly famous for their adventurous fusion fillings.





5. Samosas Vadilal





Located right opposite the prestigious IIT Bombay campus in Powai, this spot is a massive favorite among students and highway travelers alike. They specialize in serving large, incredibly hot, and pocket-friendly samosas with a perfectly seasoned, spiced potato filling encased in an ultra-flaky, crunchy crust.