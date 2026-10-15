When planning a trip, food is often one of the biggest budget expenses. From trendy cafes to popular restaurants and local delicacies, travellers always look for something memorable to eat. Sometimes, the most satisfying meal is not served at a fancy restaurant. It is a simple, home-cooked spread that makes you feel welcome in a place far away from home.





A traveller recently offered a glimpse of such an experience at a homestay in Ladakh.





The humble spread featured everyday favourites, including dal, roti, rice and sabzi. There were no elaborate presentations or fancy restaurant-style arrangements. Instead, the host served the meal in a homely setting, preparing food that looked simple, fresh, and comforting.

Social Media Loves The Taste Of Home





The video has struck a chord with viewers, with many expressing their appreciation for the simple meal. Some compared the experience favourably with overpriced cafes and restaurants, while others reacted with heart and heart-eyes emojis.





A user described it as the “actual taste of India”.





For many, the appeal lies in the idea that good food does not always need an elaborate setting or a hefty bill.

Why Simple Homestay Meals Make Travel Special





Travelling often comes with the urge to visit popular eateries, sample Instagram-famous dishes, and spend money on online-recommended experiences. While these can be enjoyable, homestay meals offer a different kind of connection to a destination.





Depending on the region and household, a home-cooked meal can also offer a glimpse into culinary traditions that don't always appear on restaurant menus.





For budget-conscious travellers, such meals can be an added bonus.



