Samosas are one of India's favourite snacks and food lovers have seen them filled with all kinds of ingredients, from noodles and Manchurian to sweet fillings. Now, a shop in Punjab has come up with another new idea by giving samosas a palak paneer twist.





Instead of using the usual outer covering, the shop makes it with spinach and fills it with paneer. A content creator recently visited the shop and shared a glimpse of how these green samosas are prepared. The video takes viewers inside the kitchen, where they can see the process from making the covering to adding paneer filling.





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The video, shared on Instagram, begins with a cook preparing a large batch of green dough, which is then flattened using a machine. He then cuts the dough into equal pieces and fills them with a mixture of paneer, onions and peas. He is seen wearing a hairnet and plastic gloves while preparing the samosas.





The video then shows another cook heating oil in a large vessel before adding the samosas for frying. Once they turn crispy, they are taken out of the hot oil. The clip ends with a close look at the freshly fried palak paneer samosas.

The content creator did not share the exact location of the shop in the video. But those planning to try this palak paneer samosa can visit Sawhney Mathi Wale in the Old Sabzi Mandi area of Ambala Cantt, Haryana. It's a well known food spot, which won't be hard to find.





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The shop also sells regular samosas with potato filling, but they're best known for their special green samosas.