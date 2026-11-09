A baby's reaction to trying a new cuisine for the first time can be quite a treat to watch. In a video shared online, a baby girl named Amara is seen getting her first taste of Indian food as her father introduces her to naan bread and butter chicken. The little one's reactions suggest that Indian food has found itself a new fan.





The man shared that his daughter Amara has already tried Lebanese, Italian and Irish cuisines. It was now time she was introduced to Indian food. He started by serving her a naan.





As the creator offered her a bite, he asked, "What are you thinking?" Amara responded with an adorable nod. "Okay, she likes naan bread. She loves it." He also noticed how much she was enjoying it, joking, "Okay, Baba, you're eating a lot of it."

Next up was butter chicken, which he introduced by telling her, "It's your mom's favourite dish, okay?" He then offered her a spoonful, asking, "What are you thinking?" Amara nodded once again, making it clear that she approved of the dish too.





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"Oh, it's good. It's good. I like this. You like it? Yeah? You like butter chicken?" he asked before offering her another bite. Her excitement only grew as she began clapping for the dish.





Amara eventually went back to her naan, which her father felt reminded her of Lebanese pita. He continued feeding her as she enjoyed her meal, concluding, "I think Indian food was a success. She's enjoying it."





The man was mindful of the spice levels in the butter chicken, adding, "It might be a little spicy for babies, so I'm not sure how much I can give her. Just a little one, two bites, but the naan bread, she can eat that, right?"





With naan and butter chicken winning her approval, Indian food seems to have made a good first impression on Amara. Her father ended the video by asking viewers to suggest which cuisine she should try next.

The video has gone viral online, with users finding Amara's adorable reactions to the Indian dishes heartwarming. One user wrote, "She's already tried more food than the adult me I feel." Another added, "Now she's Amara Dhillon from India."





Someone else commented, "1.4 billion people are holding their breath waiting for her reaction."





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"Her little scream at the bread. Amara, you are my goals in life," remarked a viewer. An individual wrote, "As an Indian who absolutely loves Amara, this is so heartwarming to watch." "Baby Amara is gonna grow up with such a versatile palate," read a comment.