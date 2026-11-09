Can two people of the same age have bodies that are ageing at different rates? Yes. And what they eat could be one of the factors influencing that difference.





A new study published in Nature Communications has looked at 10 established dietary patterns to understand how they relate to biological ageing. Researchers found that people who followed healthier eating patterns tended to show signs of slower ageing at a molecular level.





The interesting part is that no single diet emerged as the answer. The Mediterranean, DASH, Nordic and several plant-based eating patterns all showed beneficial associations. Researchers also found that diets with different food recommendations appeared to influence some of the same biological processes.

Biological Ageing Is Different From Your Age In Years

Your age in years does not necessarily tell the whole story about your health. Biological ageing looks at what is happening inside your body, including changes at the cellular and molecular levels.





For this study, researchers examined DNA methylation. These are chemical modifications to DNA that help regulate how genes function. Diet and other environmental factors can be associated with changes in these patterns.





Scientists can use DNA methylation data to estimate biological age and how quickly someone is ageing. For this research, scientists compared the biological ageing patterns of people with different eating habits.





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The 10 Diets Included In The Study

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Researchers first analysed data from 6,470 participants in the Rhineland Study in Germany. Participants were between 30 and 95 years old, with an average age of 56.3 years.





The study compared 10 dietary scores, including the Mediterranean Diet, DASH, MIND, the Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI-2010), the Nordic diet and the EAT-Lancet diet.





Researchers also looked at three plant-based diet scores: the Plant-Based Diet Index (PDI), the healthful Plant-Based Diet Index (hPDI) and the unhealthful Plant-Based Diet Index (uPDI). The tenth was the Dietary Inflammatory Index (DII), which measures the inflammatory potential of a person's diet.





These scores do not all describe diets in the same way. Some look at how closely a person's eating habits follow an established dietary pattern. Others look at the quality of plant-based foods or the inflammatory potential of food choices.





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The Major Findings

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The researchers found that people with higher scores on healthier dietary patterns generally had lower biological age acceleration and a slower pace of ageing. The associations were seen across the Mediterranean, DASH, MIND, AHEI, Nordic and healthful plant-based diets.





The reverse was generally true for the unhealthful plant-based diet and the Dietary Inflammatory Index. Higher scores on these patterns were associated with less favourable ageing markers. There were some differences in the strength of these associations.





DASH and Nordic diets showed particularly consistent results. Both were associated with lower values across all three biological ageing measures in the Rhineland Study.





The study also shows that eating plant-based and eating healthily are two completely different things. Researchers separately examined overall plant-based eating, healthful plant-based eating and unhealthful plant-based eating. And the results were not the same.

Different Diets, Similar Effects On The Body

Researchers also wanted to understand what was happening at the molecular level. They examined approximately 850,000 DNA methylation sites and found that the different dietary patterns were associated with largely different sets of DNA methylation markers.





However, the biological pathways associated with these markers overlapped by more than 70%. These included processes involved in cell structure, cell signalling, metabolism and neurogenesis, which is the formation of new neurons.





The DASH diet was also linked to pathways involved in heart valve development, while the MIND diet showed associations with cognition, learning, memory and the development of nerve connections.





It shows that different diets may influence different molecular markers while still being associated with some of the same processes in the body.





Generally eating healthy does make epigenetic ageing slower, but no single diet came out as the ultimate winner in this study. The Mediterranean, DASH, Nordic and healthful plant-based diets are all beneficial. Even though their food recommendations differ, they all focus on nutrition.