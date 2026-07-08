We often face several challenges in the kitchen, from peeling garlic to removing stubborn grease from oily utensils. Another common problem many people encounter is oil splattering while preparing tadka (tempering). Hot oil can splash onto the stove, kitchen tiles and even your hands, making cooking both messy and uncomfortable. But did you know there is a simple kitchen trick that can help? The solution may already be sitting in your pantry. Adding a pinch of salt to the oil after it heats up can help reduce splattering while preparing tadka.





Also Read: Reduce Oil In Food Without Sacrificing Taste! 5 Secrets To Flavourful, Healthier Cooking

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Why Does Oil Splatter While Preparing Tadka?

Have you ever wondered why oil starts splattering as soon as tempering ingredients are added? The main reason is moisture.





Sometimes, traces of water remain in the pan after washing. Ingredients such as curry leaves, green chillies and cumin seeds may also contain moisture. When this moisture comes into contact with hot oil, it reacts instantly, causing the oil to splatter. This can leave stains on the stove and kitchen counter and may even result in minor burns.





Adding a pinch of salt to the hot oil can help absorb some of this moisture, reducing the chances of splattering. Another benefit is that when using mustard oil, salt may help lessen its strong pungent aroma during heating.

Additional Tips To Prevent Oil Splatters During Tadka

1. Make Sure The Pan Is Completely Dry





Many people place a washed pan or kadhai directly on the stove. Before adding oil, wipe the vessel thoroughly with a clean cotton cloth and heat it for a few seconds to remove any remaining moisture.





2. Avoid Using Wet Utensils





Never place a wet ladle or spoon into hot oil, as even a few drops of water can cause the oil to splatter. Always ensure your cooking utensils are completely dry before use.





3. Dry Ingredients Before Adding Them





If you are using ingredients such as green chillies, garlic, onions or curry leaves for the tadka, make sure they are dry. After washing, gently pat them dry with a cotton cloth or kitchen towel before chopping and adding them to the hot oil.





These simple precautions can help make preparing tadka safer, cleaner and more convenient. Keep these tips in mind the next time you cook, and you may be able to avoid unwanted oil splashes in the kitchen.