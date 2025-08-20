Onam 2025 is just around the corner, and the excitement is building up! This vibrant festival marks the homecoming of King Mahabali and the harvest season in Kerala. As the state's biggest festival, Onam is a time for family reunions, feasting and celebrating Kerala's rich cultural heritage. The festivities begin with Atham and culminate in Thiruvonam, the most important day of the festival. People celebrate by decorating their homes and preparing traditional Onam Sadya, which consists of a variety of delicious dishes served on a banana leaf. Whether you're a Keralite or just a fan of the festival, Onam 2025 is sure to be an unforgettable experience. Let's dive into the details of this year's celebration and make it a memorable one!





Also Read: Onam 2025: 12 Best Places In Chennai Serving A Traditional Onasadya

Onam 2025: Date And Time

Onam 2025 will be celebrated from August 26 to September 5, with the main day, Thiruvonam, falling on Friday, September 5. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious Thiruvonam Nakshatram timings are:

Thiruvonam Nakshatram Begins: September 4, 11:44 PM

Thiruvonam Nakshatram Ends: September 5, 11:38 PM

Photo Credit: iStock

What Are The Rituals Of Onam?

Onam is a vibrant festival rich in rituals and traditions. Some of the key customs include:

Pookalam: Creating intricate floral carpets to welcome King Mahabali

Creating intricate floral carpets to welcome King Mahabali Vallamkali: Thrilling snake boat races on Kerala's backwaters

Thrilling snake boat races on Kerala's backwaters Puja: Offering prayers and performing rituals to deities

Offering prayers and performing rituals to deities Onakkodi: Wearing new clothes to mark the occasion

Wearing new clothes to mark the occasion Gift Exchange: Sharing gifts with loved ones

Sharing gifts with loved ones Onam Sadya: A grand vegetarian feast featuring a variety of traditional dishes, including rice, curries, pickles and sweets

What Is The Significance Of Onam?

Onam is a harvest festival deeply rooted in Kerala's culture and mythology. It celebrates the annual harvest season and the legend of King Mahabali, a just and beloved ruler. According to myth, Mahabali was sent to the underworld but allowed to visit his kingdom annually. Onam marks his homecoming, symbolising prosperity, unity and cultural heritage. People welcome Mahabali by decorating homes, preparing feasts and hosting cultural events, honouring his memory and legacy.

Photo Credit: iStock

Onam Sadya Etiquette: How To Eat Like A Local

To eat like a local during Onam Sadya, follow these etiquette tips:

Seating and Setup: Sit cross-legged on the floor with the banana leaf spread out before you, its narrow end to your left. Wash your hands before getting seated, as the Kerala Sadhya is eaten with the right hand.

Sit cross-legged on the floor with the banana leaf spread out before you, its narrow end to your left. Wash your hands before getting seated, as the Kerala Sadhya is eaten with the right hand. Serving Order: The meal starts with salt, pickles, and chips, which activate the palate and prepare the digestive system. This is followed by rice, sambar, rasam, and other dishes, finishing with desserts like payasam.

The meal starts with salt, pickles, and chips, which activate the palate and prepare the digestive system. This is followed by rice, sambar, rasam, and other dishes, finishing with desserts like payasam. Eating Technique: Begin by mixing small morsels of rice with curries like rasam and sambar. Combine small amounts of rice with each gravy and consume other items next, leaving dessert for last. Finish the meal completely, as wastage is not appreciated.

Begin by mixing small morsels of rice with curries like rasam and sambar. Combine small amounts of rice with each gravy and consume other items next, leaving dessert for last. Finish the meal completely, as wastage is not appreciated. Banana Leaf Folding: Once finished, fold the banana leaf inwards to signal completion. If pleased with the meal, fold the corner to the right over the banana leaf.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Traditional Dishes To Prepare For Onam Sadya 2025

1. Avial (Mixed Vegetable Curry)

Avial showcases Kerala's love for vibrant flavours and textures. This dish is a symphony of mixed vegetables like carrots, beans and raw bananas, cooked in a coconut-based gravy with a hint of cumin and green chillies. Finished with a drizzle of coconut oil and curry leaves, Avial is a delightful side dish in the Onam Sadya feast.

2. Sambar

Sambar is the heart of Onam Sadya, providing a rich, protein-packed base to the meal. This lentil curry is made with toor dal, mixed vegetables and a blend of spices, including sambar powder and tamarind paste. Sambar is both nourishing and flavourful.

3. Pachadi

Pachadi is a sweet and tangy curry that balances the spicier dishes in the Onam Sadya. Made with fresh pineapple chunks, coconut milk and a hint of ginger paste, this dish is a refreshing contrast to the richer curries. With its unique flavour profile, pachadi adds depth to the festive feast.

4. Thoran

Thoran is a dry stir-fry made with finely chopped vegetables like cabbage or carrots, mixed with grated coconut and spices. This dish is quick to prepare and bursting with flavour, thanks to the combination of coconut, chillies and curry leaves. It is a staple in Onam Sadya, showcasing Kerala's love for simple yet delicious cuisine.

5. Payasam

Payasam is the quintessential dessert in Onam Sadya, symbolising the sweetness of life. Made with rice, milk, sugar and coconut milk, this creamy pudding is flavoured with cardamom and garnished with cashews and raisins. Payasam is an indulgent treat that concludes the Onam feast on a sweet note.





Also Read: Ahead Of Onam, 30 Coconut Oil Bottles Stolen From Kerala Shop Amid Soaring Prices

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Host An Authentic Onam Sadya At Home (Even Outside Kerala)

To host an authentic Onam Sadya at home:

Use banana leaves: Serve food on traditional banana leaves for an authentic touch.

Serve food on traditional banana leaves for an authentic touch. Prepare traditional dishes: Include rice, sambar, rasam, avial, thoran, and payasam in your menu.

Include rice, sambar, rasam, avial, thoran, and payasam in your menu. Set the mood: Play traditional Kerala music and decorate with Pookalam (floral carpet).

Play traditional Kerala music and decorate with Pookalam (floral carpet). Serve in order: Follow the traditional serving order, starting with salt, pickles, and chips.

Follow the traditional serving order, starting with salt, pickles, and chips. Encourage traditional seating: Arrange seating on the floor with mats or cushions.

With its rich traditions, vibrant culture and delicious cuisine, Onam 2025 promises to be a truly unforgettable celebration.