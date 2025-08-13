It is that time of the year again. Chennai's love affair with the big, festive Onam lunch began much before most other major cities in India. It is fair to say that the city's selection of the traditional Onasadya is probably the best outside Kerala. The Sadya, an elaborate traditional banana leaf meal, is the highlight of festivals like Onam and Vishu, as well as weddings across Kerala. Dishes are served from left to right on your leaf.





The top half of the leaf is for accompaniments and the bottom half for staples and main courses, as is the case in most South Indian banana leaf meals. While it is almost always a vegetarian spread, some parts of Kerala, such as Kannur, do have sadyas that include meat and seafood. Takeaway Sadyas or 'Sadya in a box' is a new trend that emerged in Chennai in the 2020s. However, this is not a new trend, as it is common in most cities in Kerala for households to 'outsource' their sadya from traditional wedding cooks or caterers. Many of these sadyas feature more than 20 dishes, and it is becoming increasingly difficult for homemakers to put a whole Sadya together in smaller urban kitchens.





From the puli inji to Kerala chips like the sweet Chakkara Upperi-a scrumptious variant coated with a blend of subtle spices and jaggery-and thoran (stir-fried vegetables), the sadya offers a host of accompaniments. Most sadyas in Chennai will include a Kaalan, Olan, vegetable stew, Erucheri, Kootu Curry (a mix of vegetables and Bengal gram), the fluffy Kerala Papadam, a pachadi and kichadi. Rice is the only staple and is served first with a dal and ghee, followed by sambar, rasam, and thick buttermilk towards the end of the meal. Almost all Sadyas serve the traditional parboiled Kerala-style rice. The high point of the Sadya is the Payasam.





This year, Chennai offers a wide array of options that include talented home chefs collaborating with restaurants and hotels, as well as established Kerala cuisine restaurants that draw large crowds during the Onam season. Many hotels are also offering the sadya in a buffet or thali format.

Here Are 12 Places In Chennai To Visit For Onam Sadya 2025:

Kappa Chakka Kandhari

One of the city's preferred destinations for an Onasadya, KCK is offering a choice of dine-in as well as a takeaway option. The restaurant will host its Onasadya at Marlen Mahal (at the Chetpet Eco Park) on September 14 and 15. You can make prior reservations on their website to ensure you do not miss the sadya that is prepared by cooks who travel from Kerala each year. The takeaway option-their Festive Meal in a Box-comprises 26 traditional vegetarian dishes, and you can also buy a selection of Onam Special Payasams.

Geetham, T Nagar

This vegetarian restaurant has partnered with Ms Supriya Vijay (who runs Supriya's Kitchen), one of Chennai's best-known Kerala cuisine experts, for the third year in a row. The restaurant will host an elaborate Onasadya lunch on September 15 curated by Supriya that will feature over 20 dishes.





Savya Rasa

Located in the Kotturpuram neighbourhood, this speciality South Indian restaurant has been a popular Onam destination over the last few years. The restaurant is offering a dine-in option, as well as a delivery and takeaway box that serves 2-3 people. You can also buy their Palaada and Chakka Pradhaman (available in 500 ml bottles) payasam.

Reef, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa

The all-day diner at the Sheraton Grand Chennai will host a week-long Onam buffet promotion (September 9 to 15) that has been put together by Chef Muthu and Chef Prabhu, who are deeply rooted in Kerala's rich culinary traditions.

Southern Spice, Taj Coromandel

One of Chennai's premier South Indian restaurants has curated an Onam Thali that will be available for lunch and dinner on September 15. The thali has been put together by a team of chefs spearheaded by the hotel's Executive Chef Sujan Mukherjee and will bring the authentic flavours of Kerala in a thali format.

Hyatt Regency Chennai

The hotel has collaborated with Soul on a Plate to curate one of the city's only non-vegetarian Onam brunch specials. 'Flavours of Kerala' will showcase some of Kerala's finest dishes and will be crafted by Ammu Rebecca Manoj, one of the city's better-known Kerala cuisine home chefs.

Ente Keralam

One of the city's popular Kerala cuisine restaurants, Ente Keralam is offering a choice of Sadya options. Their Dine-in Sadya is available from September 7 to 12 and on September 16 and 17, while their special Onam sadya is available from September 13 to September 15. The restaurant is also offering a Takeaway Sadya box (for 2) from September 7 to 17.





The Great Onam Delight at GRT Hotels Chennai

GRT Hotels and Resorts is hosting a three-day Onam celebration (September 13 to September 15) at the Grand by GRT (in T Nagar) and the Radisson Blu GRT Chennai (near the Chennai Airport). The Onasadya will be complemented by themed music and interiors, as well as a traditional Athapookolam.

Feathers, A Radha hotel

Waterside, the all-day diner at Feathers Chennai, will host a special king-sized Onam buffet on September 15, 2024. The buffet will be put together by the hotel's in-house chefs and will include vegetarian and non-vegetarian Kerala signature dishes.

Gossip Bistro

Located on East Coast Road, Gossip's non-vegetarian Sadya has become a popular fixture in Chennai's annual Onasadya mix. This year, the restaurant will offer three lunch slots on the Onam weekend of September 14 and 15.

Turyaa Chennai

One of the many hotels that will offer Onasadya in a buffet format this year. The Onam Sadya buffet at Turyaa will be available from September 9 to 15, 2024, and has been crafted by Chef K Murali Krishna, who is an expert in South Indian cuisine. This buffet will offer more than 100 dishes over the entire promotion and includes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

Madras Kitchen Company, The Westin Chennai Velachery

MKC at the Westin Chennai offers a choice of regional Indian cuisine and Asian street food with an extensive menu of beverages. The restaurant is hosting an 'Onam Traditional Sadhya Thali' on Sunday, September 15, that includes all the popular sadya staples.