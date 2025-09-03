Kaanam Vittum Onam Unnanam: There's a popular Malayalam saying that loosely translates to: "One must have the Onam feast (Onasadya), even if it means selling one's property." While no one is likely to be doing that in Kerala-or even in Chennai, this Onam, it emphasises the importance of the Onam Sadya, the traditional, elaborate banana-leaf meal that is one of the highlights of the week-long festivities. Onam is Kerala's most significant festival and commemorates the homecoming of the legendary king Mahabali.





Chennai is Onam Ready

The build-up for Onam starts in Chennai well before the actual festival, which culminates with Thiruvonam on September 5, 2025. The city's standalone restaurants and luxury hotels vie with each other to serve the grandest Onasadya. Just like other metros across India, the appeal of Onam has widened with the big, festive Onam lunch becoming an integral part of social calendars. It's not just dine-in, either-many Chennaites are opting for takeaway sadyas or Sadya-in-a-box options. In most cities in Kerala, it's common for households to 'outsource' their sadya from traditional wedding cooks or caterers, a trend now adopted in other Indian metros too.

The Onasadya - A Time-Tested Culinary Tradition

The Sadya, a traditional, elaborate banana-leaf meal, is the highlight of festivals like Onam and Vishu, and weddings across Kerala. Dishes are served from left to right on the leaf: the top half reserved for accompaniments and the bottom half for staples and mains-similar to most South Indian banana-leaf meals. While it's almost always vegetarian, in some parts of northern Kerala it's not unusual to encounter sadyas that also include meat and seafood.





From puli inji to Kerala chips like the sweet chakkara upperi- a scrumptious variant coated with jaggery and spices-and thoran (stir-fried vegetables), the sadya offers a host of accompaniments. Most sadyas include kaalan, olan, vegetable stew, erissery, kootu curry (a mix of vegetables and Bengal gram), the fluffy Kerala papadam, along with pachadi and kichadi. Rice, almost always the par-boiled Kerala variety, is served first with dal and ghee, followed by sambar, rasam, and thick buttermilk towards the end of the meal. The crowning glory of the sadya, however, is the payasam.





This year, Chennai offers a wide array of Onam Sadya options:





Onam 2025: Here Are 10 Best Places In Chennai For Onasdhya

1. Kappa Chakka Kandhari:

Photo Credit: Kappa Chakka Kandhari

One of the city's most sought-after Kerala cuisine destinations, KCK is offering a pre-booked takeaway option this Onam. Reservations can be made on their website (www.kckonam.com) to ensure you don't miss the sadya prepared by cooks who travel from Kerala each year. Their Festival Meal in a Box includes 26 dishes, packed in traditional stainless-steel tiffin boxes, serving 5-6 people-perfect for family gatherings. A selection of Onam special payasams is also available.

2. Geetham:

Photo Credit: Geetham

The restaurant's Adipoli Onasadya will be available across all outlets on September 5. The spread includes more than 25 dishes. Guests can pre-book the Onam Sadya for dine-in, takeaway, or home delivery. The Chakka Pradhaman and Palada Pradhaman are also available as standalone takeaway servings.

3. Ente Keralam:

A popular choice among Onasadya fans in the city, Ente Keralam is offering multiple sadya options. Their dine-in sadya begins on August 28 and includes a Special Onam Sadya from September 4-7. They also offer takeaway boxes and payasam packs during the same period.

4. The Reef, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa, Mahabalipuram:

The Sheraton Grand's Onam promotion starts on September 5 and culminates on September 7 with a grand Onam Sunday Brunch buffet, featuring live counters, festive specialities, and payasam varieties.

5. Madras Kitchen Company, The Westin Chennai Velachery:

The Westin's Onam Ashamsakal is a specially curated sadya of over 20 dishes served on a banana leaf. Available only on September 5, it begins with a welcome drink.





6. Gossip Bistro:

Photo Credit: Gossip Bistro

Located on East Coast Road, Gossip offers one of the few Onam meals that include non-vegetarian accompaniments. Their sadya on September 5 features more than 30 dishes, ending with paal ada pradhaman. Kerala non-veg specials are also available throughout September to complement the sadya.

7. Southern Spice, Taj Coromandel:

Photo Credit: Southern Spice, Taj Coromandel

One of Chennai's most awarded fine-dining South Indian restaurants, Southern Spice brings back its traditional Onam thali for lunch on September 5. The spread includes specialities like Mathanga Vanpayar Erissery (red pumpkin and red beans in a coconut-cumin spice mix), Carrot Beans Thoran, and Achinga Mezhukkupuratti (long beans stir-fried with onions, garlic, and coconut oil).

8. Parambriym, Anna Nagar:

Photo Credit: Parambriym

This recently refurbished standalone restaurant is hosting a special Onasadya on September 4 and 5. Showcasing Kerala's culinary traditions, the sadya will be available for both dine-in and takeaway.

9. Waterside, Feathers - A Radha Hotel:

Photo Credit: Waterside, Feathers - A Radha Hotel

Waterside, the all-day diner at Feathers Chennai, will host a special Onam buffet on September 5. Their Sunday brunch on August 31 will also feature Kerala signatures like avial, kaalan, and olan.

10. Achayathis:

A well-known Kerala cuisine chain in Chennai, Achayathis is offering Onasadya across all three outlets in both dine-in and takeaway formats. Their takeaway sadya is designed for three people.