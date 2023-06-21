Don't let the morning rush make you abandon your breakfast and compromise your health! We've got some mouthwatering solutions for those chaotic moments. Upma, Poha, and Chilla are just a glimpse of the breakfast wonders you can indulge in. But wait, the South Indian cuisine takes it up a notch with a stunning array of options, and leading the pack is the mighty Uttapam! Traditionally crafted from a rice and urad dal batter, this versatile delight can be customised to fit your cravings, whether it's semolina, soya, or any other ingredient that tickles your taste buds. Today, we bring you an extraordinary recipe that will transform your mornings-the one and only Palak Paneer Uttapam-a nutritious powerhouse to fuel your day ahead!

What are the health benefits of spinach and paneer?

Palak Paneer Uttapam combines the goodness of spinach and paneer to create a wholesome dish. The combination of spinach and paneer in Palak Paneer Uttapam enhances its nutritional value in several ways:











1. Iron and Protein: Spinach is a rich source of iron, an essential mineral that helps transport oxygen in the body and prevents iron deficiency anaemia. Paneer, on the other hand, is known for its high protein content, which plays a crucial role in muscle development, repair, and overall growth.











2. Vitamins and Minerals: Spinach is packed with vitamins A, C, and K, along with minerals like manganese and magnesium. These vitamins and minerals contribute to healthy vision, immune function, blood clotting, and bone health. Paneer provides calcium, zinc, and potassium, which are essential for strong bones, cellular function, and electrolyte balance.











3. Weight Management: Paneer, being a rich source of protein, can aid in weight management. Protein helps increase satiety, reducing hunger cravings and promoting feelings of fullness, which can contribute to better portion control and weight loss efforts.











4. Overall Nutrient Density: By combining spinach and paneer in Palak Paneer Uttapam, you're creating a dish that offers a well-rounded mix of vitamins, minerals, and macronutrients. This enhances the overall nutrient density of the uttapam, providing a wholesome and balanced meal option.





What is a suitable accompaniment for Palak Paneer Uttapam?







Palak Paneer Uttapam pairs well with various accompaniments that complement its flavours and add a delightful touch to the meal. Here are some suitable accompaniments to consider:











1. Coconut Chutney: The creamy and mildly sweet flavour of coconut chutney complements the savoury Uttapam. Its cooling effect and the subtle hint of coconut enhance the overall taste experience.











2. Tomato Chutney: Tangy and slightly spicy tomato chutney adds a zesty kick to the Uttapam. Its vibrant flavour and vibrant red colour make it an appealing accompaniment.











3. Mint Chutney: Mint chutney offers a refreshing and herby flavour that pairs well with the earthy flavours of the Palak Paneer Uttapam. It adds a cooling element to balance the spices.











4. Sambar: Sambar, a lentil-based vegetable stew with aromatic spices, is a popular South Indian accompaniment. Its savoury and tangy flavours complement the Uttapam beautifully and provide a complete meal experience.











5. Yogurt or Curd: A simple bowl of fresh yogurt or curd acts as a cool and creamy accompaniment to balance the spices in the Uttapam. It adds a refreshing element and can be enjoyed as a dip or side dish.











6. Pickle: If you enjoy a spicy and tangy kick, pairing Palak Paneer Uttapam with your favourite pickle can be a delightful choice. The contrasting flavours of the pickle can add a punch to each bite.

Remember, the choice of accompaniment ultimately depends on your personal preferences. Feel free to experiment with different chutneys, dips, or side dishes to find the combination that appeals to your taste buds and enhances your enjoyment of the Palak Paneer Uttapam.





How to Prepare Palak Paneer Uttapam: What are the steps to prepare Palak Paneer Uttapam?







1. In a bowl, combine semolina, curd, salt, and spinach puree.





2. Adjust the batter consistency by adding water as needed and set it aside.





3. For the topping, mix onion, tomato, green chilli, green coriander, paneer, and salt in a separate bowl until well combined.





4. Incorporate fruit salt and a small amount of water into the batter, allowing it to rise.





5. Heat some oil in a pan, pour a ladleful of batter, and spread it evenly. Add a portion of the topping and lightly press it down.





6. Once the uttapam is golden brown on one side, flip it and cook the other side as well. Serve the uttapam with chutney.





7. Repeat the process to make additional uttapams.

By following these simple steps, you can savour the goodness of Palak Paneer Uttapam and relish a wholesome breakfast.