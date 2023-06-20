Hunger pangs can kick in at any time of the day, and this is when yummy snacks come to our rescue. For most of us, our go-to option during such times is usually a crispy and fried snack, isn't it? After all, with so many mouth-watering snack options to choose from, it gets hard to resist our greasy food cravings. Tikki, for instance, is one such popular snack that holds a special place in our hearts. It is typically made using aloo, but you'll now find various other versions of it available on the market. But because it is loaded with calories, many people avoid having it. Now, that doesn't mean you should deprive yourself of your favourite snacks. The perfect solution to enjoying them without worrying about putting on extra weight is simply to make a healthier version of them. Take this oat moong dal tikki, for instance.

Photo Credit: iStock

What Is Oats Moong Dal Tikki?

As the name suggests, this tikki is made with the goodness of oats and moong dal. To make these tikkis, you simply have to roast the oats and then grind them to a coarse powder. Then, you need to add a few basic masalas and veggies along with the cooked and mashed moong dal. Shape them into tikkis and coat them with oat powder. Shallow fry and cook until they turn golden brown and crispy.Their crispy texture makes them the ultimate evening snack to indulge in.

Is Oats Moong Dal Tikki Good For Weight Loss?

Yes, this tikki is definitely a good option to add to your weight loss diet. Both the ingredients used in this recipe, i.e., oats and moong dal provide an ample amount of fibre and protein. It will also help you keep full for longer periods of time, without feeling the urge to binge eat other unhealthy snacks. You can opt to air fry or bake these tikkis instead of shallow-frying if you want to make them even healthier.

Oats Moong Dal Tikki Recipe: How To Make Oats Moong Dal Tikki

To make this tikki, first, we need to wash the moong dal nicely and soak it in water. Now, add it to a pressure cooker along with some water. Mash it nicely and cook it until done. Add the oats to a pan and dry roast them until they become golden brown in colour. Once done, transfer to a mixer grinder and grind to form a coarse powder. (Keep some aside for coating the tikkis).





In a bowl, add the mashed dal, grated carrot, onion, and the prepared oat powder. Next, add red chilli powder, garam masala, coriander, and salt. Mix well and add dahi. Combine everything together to form a smooth dough. Divide the dough into equal-sized balls and shape it into the shape of a tikki. Coat them with the remaining oat powder. Heat some oil in a pan and arrange the tikkis on it. Shallow fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy. Flip and cook on the other side. Serve hot with green chutney and enjoy!





For the complete recipe for oats moong dal tikki, click here.





Make this delicious tikki at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below.